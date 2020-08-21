Two storms head for U.S. Gulf in rare hurricane season event

Aug 21 (Reuters) - A pair of tropical cyclones forecast to
become hurricanes early next week are headed for the U.S. Gulf
Coast and will spin over the Gulf's warm waters simultaneously,
a rare weather event that could cause massive disruption as they
make landfall.
The last time two cyclones entered the U.S. Gulf of Mexico
was in 1959, according to meteorologists interviewed by Reuters,
and there have only been a handful of other occasions when two
storms entered the Gulf simultaneously. In 1933, a Category 3
hurricane and moderate tropical storm hit the U.S. Gulf of
Mexico, but there have not been records of two hurricanes in the
Gulf of Mexico at the same time.
Tropical Storm Laura and a separate tropical depression
brewing near Honduras could make landfall as hurricanes next
week in an area spanning Texas to the Florida Panhandle,
according to the National Hurricane Center.
Meteorologists say there is still a lot of uncertainty
around the systems and how they develop and move in coming days,
particularly as they cross land.
Both storms currently look on track to remain separate,
however, any interaction between the two could change their
intensity or trajectory, said Dan Kottlowski of AccuWeather. It
is unlikely they would combine, he added.
"More than likely one will become stronger, and inflict more
vertical wind shear causing the other to weaken," Kottlowski.
"But if they stay of equal strengthen, then they will probably
prevent each other from getting really strong."
In some cases when storms interact, they can orbit each
other and the speed of one cyclone could accelerate the other,
part of something known as the "Fujiwhara effect," said David
Streit of Commodity Weather Group.
Tropical Storm Laura, which is currently east of the
Antilles, was upgraded from a depression on Friday and has
sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (72 kph), according to the
NHC. Laura is forecast to make landfall as a hurricane on
Wednesday in an area spanning Louisiana to the Florida
panhandle.
Tropical Depression 14, which would be named Marco if it
strengthens, is on track to make landfall on Tuesday near the
Texas and Louisiana border. It would arrive around the
three-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, which dumped a
record 50 inches (127 cm) of rain on parts of Houston in August
2017 and caused billions of dollars in damage.
"My concern is that this doubles the number of people that
have to deal with it and the potential damage it might cause,"
said AccuWeather's Kottlowski.
He added that Tropical Depression 14 is likely to become the
stronger storm as it is slated to pass over a relatively flat
area of the Yucatan Peninsula before entering the warm waters of
the Gulf of Mexico, where it can gain strength.
"Tropical Depression 14 doesn't look robust right now, but
it looks to be in an environment conducive to strengthening,"
said Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist at Colorado State
University.
Major oil producers BP and Shell on Friday
said they were taking steps to prepare for the storm. BP said it
was evacuating offshore personnel and shutting in production,
while Shell said it had begun to evacuate non-essential
personnel.