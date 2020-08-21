Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Two storms head for U.S. Gulf in rare hurricane season event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 04:21pm EDT

Aug 21 (Reuters) - A pair of tropical cyclones forecast to become hurricanes early next week are headed for the U.S. Gulf Coast and will spin over the Gulf's warm waters simultaneously, a rare weather event that could cause massive disruption as they make landfall.

The last time two cyclones entered the U.S. Gulf of Mexico was in 1959, according to meteorologists interviewed by Reuters, and there have only been a handful of other occasions when two storms entered the Gulf simultaneously. In 1933, a Category 3 hurricane and moderate tropical storm hit the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, but there have not been records of two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time.

Tropical Storm Laura and a separate tropical depression brewing near Honduras could make landfall as hurricanes next week in an area spanning Texas to the Florida Panhandle, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Meteorologists say there is still a lot of uncertainty around the systems and how they develop and move in coming days, particularly as they cross land.

Both storms currently look on track to remain separate, however, any interaction between the two could change their intensity or trajectory, said Dan Kottlowski of AccuWeather. It is unlikely they would combine, he added.

"More than likely one will become stronger, and inflict more vertical wind shear causing the other to weaken," Kottlowski. "But if they stay of equal strengthen, then they will probably prevent each other from getting really strong."

In some cases when storms interact, they can orbit each other and the speed of one cyclone could accelerate the other, part of something known as the "Fujiwhara effect," said David Streit of Commodity Weather Group.

Tropical Storm Laura, which is currently east of the Antilles, was upgraded from a depression on Friday and has sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (72 kph), according to the NHC. Laura is forecast to make landfall as a hurricane on Wednesday in an area spanning Louisiana to the Florida panhandle.

Tropical Depression 14, which would be named Marco if it strengthens, is on track to make landfall on Tuesday near the Texas and Louisiana border. It would arrive around the three-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, which dumped a record 50 inches (127 cm) of rain on parts of Houston in August 2017 and caused billions of dollars in damage.

"My concern is that this doubles the number of people that have to deal with it and the potential damage it might cause," said AccuWeather's Kottlowski.

He added that Tropical Depression 14 is likely to become the stronger storm as it is slated to pass over a relatively flat area of the Yucatan Peninsula before entering the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, where it can gain strength.

"Tropical Depression 14 doesn't look robust right now, but it looks to be in an environment conducive to strengthening," said Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist at Colorado State University.

Major oil producers BP and Shell on Friday said they were taking steps to prepare for the storm. BP said it was evacuating offshore personnel and shutting in production, while Shell said it had begun to evacuate non-essential personnel.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -1.23% 273.35 Delayed Quote.-41.32%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.29% 44.26 Delayed Quote.-31.56%
WTI -1.45% 42.272 Delayed Quote.-30.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BP PLC
04:21pTwo storms head for U.S. Gulf in rare hurricane season event
RE
04:17pOil majors begin offshore evacuations as storms take aim at Gulf of Mexico
RE
04:09pOil majors begin offshore evacuations as storms take aim at Gulf of Mexico
RE
12:56pEXCLUSIVE : Draft EU methane strategy shies away from binding emissions standard..
RE
12:17pUK stocks close the week lower as Brexit woes add to economic fears
RE
09:12aBP : Premier Oil plc - SPAs signed for BP Acquisitions
AQ
08/20Premier Oil lays out plan to extend debt facilities, posts first-half loss
RE
08/19BP : Air bp and Neste to offer increased volume of sustainable aviation ‎fue..
PU
08/19RWE eyes renewables deals as part of $8.4 billion expansion - CFO
RE
08/19Shares nudge up as Wall Street record outweighs jitters on growth
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 190 B - -
Net income 2020 -18 735 M - -
Net Debt 2020 44 626 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,21x
Yield 2020 7,16%
Capitalization 72 738 M 72 032 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 4,87 $
Last Close Price 3,66 $
Spread / Highest target 89,2%
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-41.32%73 301
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD37.50%177 412
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-40.79%174 711
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-24.95%67 174
NESTE OYJ38.94%39 201
PTT-17.05%32 945
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group