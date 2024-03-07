Challenger Energy Group PLC is an Isle of Man-based oil and gas company, with a range of oil production, development, appraisal, and exploration assets in the region. The Company's primary assets are located in Uruguay, where the Company holds offshore exploration licenses, and in Trinidad and Tobago, where the Company has a number of producing fields and earlier-stage exploration / appraisal projects. It holds two offshore exploration licenses in Uruguay, including AREA OFF-1 and AREA OFF-3 blocks. Together the two blocks represent a total of approximately 28,000 square kilometers (km2)-the offshore acreage holding in Uruguay. It also holds four conjoined exploration licenses offshore The Bahamas. It has a 100% working interest in and is the operator of, the 14,557 km2 AREA-OFF 1 block, offshore Uruguay. It also owns and operates the Goudron field by way of an enhanced production service contract (EPSC) with Heritage Petroleum Company Limited (Heritage).