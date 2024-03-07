CEG Uruguay, a subsidiary of the Isle of Man-headquartered oil and gas company Challenger Energy Group (CEG), is in the process of selling a partial stake in a shallow water exploration block off the coast of Uruguay to Chevron Uruguay Exploration Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the U.S.-based energy giant Chevron. This will enable the U.S. oil major to get the operator role for the block.
