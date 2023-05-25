Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. DoorDash, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DASH   US25809K1051

DOORDASH, INC.

(DASH)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:25:43 2023-05-25 am EDT
66.72 USD   +1.08%
Doordash : Setting the record straight on a baseless lawsuit
PU
DoorDash, Uber Set to Benefit From Expanding Global Restaurant Delivery Business, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
Flink. announced that it has received €150 million in funding from DoorDash, Inc.
CI
DoorDash : Setting the record straight on a baseless lawsuit

05/25/2023 | 11:08am EDT
This past week, several stories have been published about false allegations from a baseless lawsuit against DoorDash.

Let's set the record straight: DoorDash does not charge more based on the type of phone you use. Period.

Any allegation that we deliberately charge iPhone users more than Android users is blatantly false and frankly ridiculous.

Given the way this lawsuit was drafted as a wandering and baseless rant, it is clear now what their legal strategy is: throw spaghetti against a wall and see if anything sticks. We categorically reject the untrue claims in the lawsuit and look forward to vigorously fighting them.

Importantly, we understand the pressure many people across the country are feeling from the rising cost-of-living. We want to assure our customers that we remain laser-focused on delivering great value and the best possible experience.

Does DoorDash charge iPhone users more than Android users for the same orders?

No. DoorDash does not deliberately charge more based on the type of phone a person uses.

What fees does DoorDash charge? Why?

Simply put - fees help us operate our platform. Fees go to paying Dashers, powering our app and platform, and providing our community with the best experience possible. For more information about the fees you may pay, please visit here.

Does DoorDash explain what fees it charges?

Yes. Fees are disclosed throughout the customer experience, including on each restaurant storepage and before checkout.

I have seen examples of iPhone users being shown different prices to Android users. Why is that?

To be clear - we do not deliberately charge more based on the type of phone a person uses. DoorDash is always thinking about new ways to improve and deliver an even better experience to users. We regularly pilot new features and run different promotions, such as seasonal promotions, limited-time menu offerings or deals with our merchant partners. As such, there may be times when a user sees different features or promotions than other users.

DoorDash Inc. published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 15:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 239 M - -
Net income 2023 -701 M - -
Net cash 2023 3 594 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -36,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 25 645 M 25 645 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
EV / Sales 2024 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 16 800
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart DOORDASH, INC.
Duration : Period :
DoorDash, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOORDASH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 66,00 $
Average target price 79,20 $
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tony Xu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Prabir Adarkar President & Chief Operating Officer
Ravi Inukonda Chief Financial Officer
L. John Doerr Independent Non-Executive Director
Alfred Lin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DOORDASH, INC.35.19%25 645
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.48%403 103
NETFLIX, INC.23.73%162 191
PROSUS N.V.1.44%88 223
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.53.50%76 824
AIRBNB, INC.23.64%66 624
