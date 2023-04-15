Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. E.ON SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EOAN   DE000ENAG999

E.ON SE

(EOAN)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:57 2023-04-14 am EDT
11.76 EUR   -0.88%
07:06aEnd of the nuclear power era in Germany - Last reactors to be taken off the grid
DP
06:27aGreens and SPD celebrate nuclear phase-out - FDP resents nuclear phase-out
DP
06:26aFederal Cartel Office examines investigations against energy suppliers
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Comparison portal: Large East-West gap in electricity prices

04/15/2023 | 06:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - According to an evaluation of the comparison portal Verivox, there is a large East-West gap in electricity prices. According to the report, the electricity prices of local suppliers in eastern Germany are 15 percent higher than in the west. East German households profited accordingly strongly from the national electricity price brake.

The state electricity price brake has been in effect since March in view of price jumps last year. The electricity price for private consumers and small and medium-sized companies is capped at 40 cents per kilowatt hour gross. This applies to a demand of 80 percent of the forecast consumption.

The electricity price brake reduces costs in the east by an average of 331 euros, and in western Germany by an average of 160 euros, as Verivox told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. Accordingly, the electricity prices for a model household with a consumption of 4000 kilowatt hours in the basic supply in eastern Germany without taking into account the price brake are currently 2154 euros per year - in western Germany at 1878 euros. The price gap at the expense of the east is thereby as high as never before.

Verivox energy expert Thorsten Storck said, "The large electricity price differences between east and west can be explained in part by the increase in electricity grid fees." At the turn of the year, he said, the costs of operating, maintaining and expanding the electricity grid had risen by an average of 14 percent in western Germany and 25 percent in eastern Germany. Cause for the regionally differently high net fees are factors such as industry and population density, in addition, the costs of the development of renewable energies.

According to evaluation of the portal at present the highest electricity prices are due in the basic supply in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania - the annual electricity bill for a consumption of 4000 kilowatt hours lies with 2350 euro. That is scarcely 56 per cent more than in the most favorable Land Bremen. Evaluated according to portal the current prices valid in April in the basic supply for the respective Lands of the Federal Republic. Basic supplier is the power supplier, who supplies in a net area most households with river. According to the Federal Network Agency, in 2021 almost one in four household customers (24 percent) was in the basic supply for both gas and electricity./hoe/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE -0.88% 11.76 Delayed Quote.25.99%
RWE AG -1.08% 40.34 Delayed Quote.-3.01%
UK 10Y CASH 2.40% 3.7889 Delayed Quote.0.77%
All news about E.ON SE
07:06aEnd of the nuclear power era in Germany - Last reactors to be taken off the grid
DP
06:27aGreens and SPD celebrate nuclear phase-out - FDP resents nuclear phase-out
DP
06:26aFederal Cartel Office examines investigations against energy suppliers
DP
06:22aEnd of nuclear power plant Isar 2: PreussenElektra pre..
DP
06:20aComparison portal: Large East-West gap in electricity prices
DP
06:14aEnvironment Minister Lemke looks with relief at nuclear phase-out
DP
04/14EON AG : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/14Green faction leader: nuclear power is a waste of taxpayers' money
DP
04/14Environment Minister Lemke: 30,000 generations must live with..
DP
04/14ARD-Deutschlandtrend: majority thinks nuclear phase-out wrong
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on E.ON SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 108 B 118 B 118 B
Net income 2023 2 322 M 2 553 M 2 553 M
Net Debt 2023 32 730 M 35 975 M 35 975 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,0x
Yield 2023 4,49%
Capitalization 30 698 M 33 742 M 33 742 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 67 402
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart E.ON SE
Duration : Period :
E.ON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends E.ON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 11,76 €
Average target price 11,48 €
Spread / Average Target -2,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leonhard Birnbaum CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Marc Spieker Head-Investor Relations
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Nitschke Head-Technology & Innovation, Sustainable Cities
Victoria E. Ossadnik Chief Operating Officer & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
E.ON SE25.99%33 742
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-7.29%97 359
NATIONAL GRID PLC12.06%51 106
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-0.79%50 860
SEMPRA ENERGY0.14%48 151
ENGIE12.65%40 130
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer