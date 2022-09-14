Market bunkers getting mighty crowded :Mike Dolan

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - There's barely elbow room left
in the year's dominant investment shelters, begging the question
what any further setback for the world economy from here would
mean at this stage.
Tuesday's surprisingly sticky U.S. inflation reading for
August knocked back hopes that a durable turn in the largely
energy-driven inflation of the past year would allow the Federal
Reserve to ease its foot off the interest rate brake.
For those who fear the Fed, it's now worse than the nadir of
this year's stock market plunge in June.
An uncomfortable re-acceleration of 'core' consumer prices
that exclude energy and food cemented expectations for another
75 basis point Fed rate hike next week.
More significantly, it pushed the expected 'terminal rate'
for this Fed rate cycle as high as 4.25% by March next year - a
quarter point higher than priced at the depth of bearishness
around mid-year. What's more, futures now see no return in rates
back below 4% for at least 12 months and 2-year Treasury yields
hit as high as 3.75% for the first time in 15 years.
With European headline inflation peaks still to come and
central bank tightening going up a gear there too, the risk of
another investment setback is considerable going into winter -
with little visibility on either the extent of an energy crunch
or the upshot of the geopolitical standoff with Russia over
Ukraine at the heart of that problem.
Dash back for the investment bunkers and buy dollar cash?
That was certainly the knee-jerk again on Tuesday following the
inflation surprise, as Wall St stock benchmarks plunged back to
within 10% of their June troughs and the recently ebbing dollar
was re-energised back toward 20-year peaks.
But apart from speculative short-term flows, there doesn't
appear to be much room left in those bunkers and fund managers
en masse appear to have barely ventured forth at all over what
seemed to be a tentative market recovery in the third quarter.
Bank of America's September survey of global fund managers,
conducted before Tuesday's inflation jolt, showed average cash
balances rising to 6.1% - the highest since the aftermath of the
9/11 attacks and dot.com bust in 2001 and far above long-term
average cash holdings at 4.8%.
Describing investor sentiment as "super bearish", BoA's
survey showed positioning in world equities at a record
underweight - more negative than during the crash of 2008 and
now net negative in both the United States as well as a gigantic
record underweight in Europe, itself some 2.4 standard
deviations from long-term averages.
'Long dollars' was seen as the most crowded trade on the
planet for the third month running and now by a majority of
managers. A net 61% of funds now see the dollar as the most
overvalued of the major currencies.
More than two thirds saw a recession ahead for the first
time since COVID hit, more than 90% see profits declining over
the coming year and more than a third already saw the Fed's
terminal rate hit 4.25% early next year.
In short, it would likely take another catastrophe from here
to get investors more bearish than they already appear. Whether
that's an economic or political one is a moot point.
FOG OF WAR
Part of the problem may be inexperience in dealing with
raging inflation rates not seen for decades.
But a more likely culprit is the sudden fog created by
central banks, which after years of assiduous forward guidance
on policy have now abandoned that in favour of 'wait and see' -
leaving markets prone to wild swings on every major data point
and each policy meeting a last-minute guessing game.
In their defence, central bank visibility is shot to bits
too. Who could confidently forecast inflation right now with
energy prices prone to unpredictable geopolitics over winter,
unfolding government price caps, embargoes and subsidies and job
markets that have barely re-configured from the pandemic shocks?
And with 3.8% now available on a 6-month U.S. Treasury bill,
just parking in dollar cash doesn't hurt as much as it did.
That the search for clarity now lies as much in political
analysis or 'Kremlinology' than any finely tuned economic model
was underlined this week as markets tried to parse Ukraine's
dramatic counteroffensive to recapture large swathes of
territory from Russia in the northeast of the country.
Few could agree whether this signalled the beginning of the
end of the war, or whether it just spelt even more trouble,
energy shocks or even nuclear risks ahead.
Berenberg economist Holger Schmieding said that while the
war was far from over, several economic positives emerged from
the weekend that meant the balance of risks surrounding
recession and inflation no longer tilted ever more negative.
"Europe is a safer place. Russia’s military setback
strengthens the view that this is the last major conventional
war which (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will be able to
wage," wrote Schmieding, adding Ukrainian resilience may mean
China's invasion of Taiwan is less likely too.
Mark Haefele, UBS Global Wealth Management's chief
investment officer, was less optimistic and felt Ukraine's
recent success could even escalate the war and energy-related
crunches from Moscow. "We expect the war to continue without a
ceasefire at least until winter."
Either way, a safe year-end may be well advised on many
levels.
The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.
(by Mike Dolan, Twitter: @reutersMikeD
Editing by Mark Potter)