Into the Unknown: Teaser for 'Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams' Unveils a Sci-fi Supernatural Universe

What lurks in the shadows? The answers lie inJoko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams. The teaser for Anwar's highly-anticipated series has been unveiled, offering a peek into a sci-fi supernatural universe he created. The brief glimpse shows striking imagery: people in black cloaks, a terrified man dangling from a giant clock tower, a door to an unknown world, and a myriad of clues waiting to be revealed. The series introduces a fresh genre to Indonesia that blends the extraordinary with the ordinary, grounding fantastical elements in real-world issues. Anwar elaborates, "I wanted to create something that most Indonesian viewers can relate to, so although it's sci-fi supernatural, you'll see some social and political themes brought up." Venturing beyond the conventional narratives of aliens descending upon Earth, Anwar explores an intriguing premise: What if these extraterrestrial beings were already here among us or even within us? Presented through seven distinct, yet interconnected stories across its episodes, each installment unravels a unique mystery, with each thread leading audiences a step closer to the final showdown. Don't miss Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams, coming to Netflix on June 14.