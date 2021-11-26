Netflix : "Netflix Festival Japan 2021" Family Photo released →

We organised "The Netflix Festival Japan 2021" on November 9th and 10th to announce its lineup for the fall of 2021 and beyond.

Over the two days, Netflix Japan announced a rich and varied lineup of anime, Japanese live-action, and foreign films with dream collaborations of actors and creators. exciting casts and creators.

In the Family photos, there were well-known cast members from Japanese live-action films such as Mirai Moriyama, Sairi Ito, Yo Oizumi, Yuya Yagira, Hitori Gekidan, Ryoko Yonekura, Go Ayano, Ryoko Shinohara, Kyoko Hasegawa, Honoka Matsumoto, and Juri Ueno. There were also voice-over actors from Netflix Anime such as Koichi Yamadera, Kenjiro Tsuda, Tomoaki Maeno, Ai Fairouzu, Mutsushin Tamura, and Mariya Ise, as well as the musician Yugo Kanno, and Rilakkuma.