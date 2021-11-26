Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Netflix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Netflix : "Netflix Festival Japan 2021" Family Photo released →

11/26/2021 | 10:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We organised "The Netflix Festival Japan 2021" on November 9th and 10th to announce its lineup for the fall of 2021 and beyond.

Over the two days, Netflix Japan announced a rich and varied lineup of anime, Japanese live-action, and foreign films with dream collaborations of actors and creators. exciting casts and creators.

In the Family photos, there were well-known cast members from Japanese live-action films such as Mirai Moriyama, Sairi Ito, Yo Oizumi, Yuya Yagira, Hitori Gekidan, Ryoko Yonekura, Go Ayano, Ryoko Shinohara, Kyoko Hasegawa, Honoka Matsumoto, and Juri Ueno. There were also voice-over actors from Netflix Anime such as Koichi Yamadera, Kenjiro Tsuda, Tomoaki Maeno, Ai Fairouzu, Mutsushin Tamura, and Mariya Ise, as well as the musician Yugo Kanno, and Rilakkuma.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2021 03:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NETFLIX, INC.
11/26NETFLIX : "Netflix Festival Japan 2021" Family Photo released →
PU
11/26WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : COVID-19 fears reappear as a threat to market
RE
11/26Stocks tumble on new coronavirus variant fear
RE
11/26Stocks tumble on new coronavirus variant fear
RE
11/26Dow falls over 2% as new virus variant spooks investors
RE
11/25NETFLIX : opens debate about the importance of Brazilian storytelling, with focus on devel..
PU
11/25REFILE-Russia investigates complaint against Netflix over LGBT content
RE
11/24NETFLIX : Finding Ola, Netflix Arabic Series, Hend Sabry →
PU
11/24Lights, camera.. anyone? Film studios can't get the crew
RE
11/23NETFLIX : 'Hope Frozen' wins Thailand's first International Emmy Awards for Best Documenta..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETFLIX, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 715 M - -
Net income 2021 4 869 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 143 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 62,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 295 B 295 B -
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales 2022 8,93x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 665,64 $
Average target price 650,70 $
Spread / Average Target -2,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.23.10%291 591
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.84%583 587
PROSUS N.V.-16.93%259 968
AIRBNB, INC.22.54%112 645
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-17.49%81 640
DOORDASH, INC.29.55%63 442