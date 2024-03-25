Activist Politan Plans Second Proxy Battle at Masimo

Politan Capital Management, founded by veteran activist Quentin Koffey, plans to nominate two director candidates to the company's six-person board.

Big Tech's Latest Obsession Is Finding Enough Energy

The AI boom is fueling an insatiable appetite for electricity, which is creating risks to the grid and the transition to cleaner energy sources.

Elon Musk's X Needs Creators, but They Don't Need X

Despite the platform's push, many creators say X is still a long way from becoming a major source of revenue for them.

NYCB and Meridian Rode the Property Boom Together. Now They're Struggling.

The bank got many of its loans from a broker now blacklisted by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

This Startup Promised to Help Fashion Go Green. Brands Didn't Want to Pay for It.

Many clothing brands say environmentally friendly materials are key to their future, but uptake has been sluggish.

A Brazen Yogurt Heist Shows How Cyber Gangs Are Hijacking U.S. Goods

Thieves intercepted a refrigerated container bound for Florida and demanded a $40,000 ransom-part of a surge in fraud that has frustrated freight haulers.

Netflix's Co-CEOs Are Nothing Alike. That's a Good Thing.

Data-obsessed techie Greg Peters and Hollywood czar Ted Sarandos have gotten the streamer back on track.

NBC's Chuck Todd Blasts Network as Backlash to Hiring Ex-RNC Chief Grows

Todd's on-air criticism comes as MSNBC's president seeks to assuage internal concerns about the hiring of Ronna McDaniel.

Jack Daniel's Flowed During the Pandemic. Now Comes the Hangover.

Sluggish sales of the biggest American whiskey brand reflect shifts in consumer spending and how people consume alcohol.

Patient of Elon Musk's Neuralink Shows Off New Life With Implant

In a presentation to staff of the brain-computer startup company, a quadriplegic Arizona man details his improvements after the procedure.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-24 2115ET