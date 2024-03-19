Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND), the essential neighborhood app, today released insights exploring attitudes and intentions for the annual American tradition, spring cleaning. Conducted via a survey of neighbors on Nextdoor, while the research revealed a strong appetite for tidying, it also underscored an opportunity for neighbors to participate in the circular economy movement and make extra cash as they declutter.

According to survey results conducted by Nextdoor, 86% of Americans plan to participate in spring cleaning 2024, with the number jumping to 91% for Nextdoor users. The results revealed:

The majority of spring cleaners spend at least a full day on this chore – while 18% plan to dedicate a full week or more to their deep cleaning.

Removing clutter is the top reason adults choose to participate, with 79% of respondents citing this motivation.

94% of respondents are in a better mood after they have cleaned.

While the data showed that the time commitment for this deep dive cleaning clearly is worth the effort, these activities can also be a source of income. Faced with rising costs of living in 2023, neighbors sold more than 3.8 million items on Nextdoor’s For Sale & Free marketplace. From kitchen gadgets and bicycles to exercise equipment and automobiles, the marketplace gives neighbors access to an easy, environment-friendly way to offload unwanted items and turn their clutter into cash. Nextdoor’s data revealed that in 2023:

Nearly 49K items sold for over $5,000; while items ranged from wrought iron gates to complete ceramics studios, 80% of these big-ticket sales were in the automotive category.

Items listed in the $50-$100 range had the highest sell through rate on the marketplace.

For those just eager to get rid of clutter, 34% of items sold were listed for free.

“Spring cleaning is a real nationwide phenomenon,” said Chris Klotzbach, Head of Product and Content Marketing at Nextdoor. “But now it's more than rolling up your sleeves for a deep clean – it’s another passive income source. In 2023, Nextdoor’s For Sale & Free saw 10% more listings per month in the spring, showing a new facet in American’s cleaning rituals: turning clutter to cash.”

