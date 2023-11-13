Stock OTLK OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Stock price

Equities

OTLK

US69012T2069

Biotechnology & Medical Research

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX
Other stock markets
 11:36:26 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
0.4030 USD +0.75% -10.35% -62.85%
Nov. 02 Outlook Therapeutics Shares Fall Premarket as Another ONS-5010 Study Needed DJ
Nov. 02 Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Provides Update on Type A Meetings with FDA CI
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website

Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * 2.18 M Sales 2024 * 30.05 M Capitalization 104 M
Net income 2023 * -63.00 M Net income 2024 * -52.00 M EV / Sales 2023 *
47,8x
Net cash position 2023 * - Net cash position 2024 * - EV / Sales 2024 *
3,46x
P/E ratio 2023 *
-1,61x
P/E ratio 2024 *
-2,67x
Employees 17
Yield 2023 *
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 48.96%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics Shares Fall Premarket as Another ONS-5010 Study Needed DJ
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Provides Update on Type A Meetings with FDA CI
Outlook Therapeutics Seeks FDA Type A Meeting for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Drug Candidate ONS-5010 MT
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Requests Type A Meeting with FDA CI
North American Morning Briefing : Jobs Report Eyed -2- DJ
Chardan Downgrades Outlook Therapeutics to Neutral From Buy MT
HC Wainwright Downgrades Outlook Therapeutics to Neutral From Buy, Price Target is $1 MT
North American Morning Briefing : PCE Inflation -2- DJ
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Steady in Late Afternoon Trading MT
Outlook Therapeutics Shares Plunge After FDA Rejects Wet AMD Treatment Candidate MT
Sector Update: Health Care MT
Top Midday Decliners MT
Brookline Capital Downgrades Outlook Therapeutics to Hold From Buy MT
Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Outlook Therapeutics to Neutral From Overweight, Adjusts Price Target to $1 From $4.50 MT
BTIG Downgrades Outlook Therapeutics to Neutral From Buy MT
More news

Analyst Recommendations on Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Chardan Downgrades Outlook Therapeutics to Neutral From Buy MT
HC Wainwright Downgrades Outlook Therapeutics to Neutral From Buy, Price Target is $1 MT
Brookline Capital Downgrades Outlook Therapeutics to Hold From Buy MT
Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Outlook Therapeutics to Neutral From Overweight, Adjusts Price Target to $1 From $4.50 MT
BTIG Downgrades Outlook Therapeutics to Neutral From Buy MT
More recommendations

Press releases Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

ATTENTION NASDAQ: OTLK INVESTORS: Contact Berger Montague About an Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit PR
OUTLOOK INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING PR
The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Outlook Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 2, 2024 PR
OTLK INVESTOR NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit BU
More press releases

Quotes and Performance

1 day+0.75%
1 week-10.39%
Current month-33.17%
1 month+23.38%
3 months-74.46%
6 months-66.58%
Current year-62.87%
More quotes

Highs and lows

1 week
0.39
Extreme 0.39
0.53
1 month
0.25
Extreme 0.25
0.90
Current year
0.20
Extreme 0.2002
2.03
1 year
0.20
Extreme 0.2002
2.03
3 years
0.20
Extreme 0.2002
4.26
5 years
0.20
Extreme 0.2002
10.96
10 years
0.20
Extreme 0.2002
43.92
More quotes

Managers and Directors - Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
C. Trenary CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 65 2021
Lawrence Kenyon DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 57 2015
Terry Dagnon COO
 Chief Operating Officer 61 2018
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Randy Thurman CHM
 Chairman 73 2018
Kurt Hilzinger BRD
 Director/Board Member 62 2015
C. Trenary CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 65 2021
More insiders

ETFs positioned on Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
ISHARES MICRO-CAP ETF - USD ETF iShares Micro-Cap ETF - USD
0.01% 678 M€ -13.01%
VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF - USD ETF Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF - USD
0.00% 620 M€ -1.41% -
XTRACKERS RUSSELL 2000 UCITS ETF 1C - USD ETF Xtrackers Russell 2000 UCITS ETF 1C - USD
0.00% 826 M€ -2.09% -
ISHARES RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF - USD ETF iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF - USD
0.00% 8,183 M€ -1.64%
SPDR RUSSELL 2000 US SMALL CAP UCITS ETF - USD ETF SPDR Russell 2000 US Small Cap UCITS ETF - USD
0.00% 1,573 M€ -2.15%
More ETFs positioned on Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 0.4012 +0.30% 490 909
23-11-10 0.4000 -10.11% 2,873,763
23-11-09 0.4450 -11.00% 3,313,260
23-11-08 0.5000 -1.38% 4,544,021
23-11-07 0.5070 +13.30% 9,494,389

Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 13, 2023 at 10:47 am EST

More quotes

Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing ONS-5010 (LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg)), an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications. The Company's product candidate, ONS-5010, which is developed to be administered as an intravitreal injection for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), and branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO). Bevacizumab is a full-length, humanized anti- Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) recombinant monoclonal antibody (mAb), that inhibits VEGF and associated angiogenic activity. VEGF is a protein that promotes the growth of new abnormal blood vessels. Its biologics license application (BLA) for ONS-5010 in wet AMD involved three clinical trials, which include NORSE ONE, NORSE TWO and NORSE THREE. The Company sells ONS-5010 in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan and other markets.
Sector
Biotechnology & Medical Research
Calendar
2023-12-20 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
D+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
0.4000USD
Average target price
1.375USD
Spread / Average Target
+243.75%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Biotechnology & Medical Research

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS, INC. Stock Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.
-62.87% 104 M $
SEAGEN INC. Stock Seagen Inc.
+65.66% 40 321 M $
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. Stock Iqvia Holdings Inc.
-5.98% 35 766 M $
LONZA GROUP AG Stock Lonza Group AG
-26.55% 27 520 M $
MODERNA, INC. Stock Moderna, Inc.
-62.16% 26 709 M $
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY Stock ICON Public Limited Company
+30.38% 21 104 M $
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Stock Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
-32.45% 20 316 M $
CELLTRION, INC. Stock Celltrion, Inc.
-2.31% 16 949 M $
UNITED THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION Stock United Therapeutics Corporation
-19.75% 10 472 M $
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION Stock Bio-Techne Corporation
-31.33% 9 092 M $
Other Biotechnology & Medical Research
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. - Nasdaq
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer