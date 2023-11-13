Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Stock price
Equities
OTLK
US69012T2069
Biotechnology & Medical Research
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.4030 USD
|+0.75%
|-10.35%
|-62.85%
|Nov. 02
|Outlook Therapeutics Shares Fall Premarket as Another ONS-5010 Study Needed
|DJ
|Nov. 02
|Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Provides Update on Type A Meetings with FDA
|CI
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|2.18 M
|Sales 2024 *
|30.05 M
|Capitalization
|104 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-63.00 M
|Net income 2024 *
|-52.00 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
47,8x
|Net cash position 2023 *
|-
|Net cash position 2024 *
|-
|EV / Sales 2024 *
3,46x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
-1,61x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
-2,67x
|Employees
|17
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|48.96%
|1 day
|+0.75%
|1 week
|-10.39%
|Current month
|-33.17%
|1 month
|+23.38%
|3 months
|-74.46%
|6 months
|-66.58%
|Current year
|-62.87%
1 week
0.39
0.53
1 month
0.25
0.90
Current year
0.20
2.03
1 year
0.20
2.03
3 years
0.20
4.26
5 years
0.20
10.96
10 years
0.20
43.92
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
C. Trenary CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|65
|2021
Lawrence Kenyon DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|57
|2015
Terry Dagnon COO
|Chief Operating Officer
|61
|2018
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Randy Thurman CHM
|Chairman
|73
|2018
Kurt Hilzinger BRD
|Director/Board Member
|62
|2015
C. Trenary CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|65
|2021
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|0.01%
|678 M€
|-13.01%
|0.00%
|620 M€
|-1.41%
|-
|0.00%
|826 M€
|-2.09%
|-
|0.00%
|8,183 M€
|-1.64%
|0.00%
|1,573 M€
|-2.15%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|0.4012
|+0.30%
|490 909
|23-11-10
|0.4000
|-10.11%
|2,873,763
|23-11-09
|0.4450
|-11.00%
|3,313,260
|23-11-08
|0.5000
|-1.38%
|4,544,021
|23-11-07
|0.5070
|+13.30%
|9,494,389
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing ONS-5010 (LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg)), an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications. The Company's product candidate, ONS-5010, which is developed to be administered as an intravitreal injection for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), and branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO). Bevacizumab is a full-length, humanized anti- Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) recombinant monoclonal antibody (mAb), that inhibits VEGF and associated angiogenic activity. VEGF is a protein that promotes the growth of new abnormal blood vessels. Its biologics license application (BLA) for ONS-5010 in wet AMD involved three clinical trials, which include NORSE ONE, NORSE TWO and NORSE THREE. The Company sells ONS-5010 in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan and other markets.
Calendar
2023-12-20 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
D+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
0.4000USD
Average target price
1.375USD
Spread / Average Target
+243.75%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-62.87%
|104 M $
|+65.66%
|40 321 M $
|-5.98%
|35 766 M $
|-26.55%
|27 520 M $
|-62.16%
|26 709 M $
|+30.38%
|21 104 M $
|-32.45%
|20 316 M $
|-2.31%
|16 949 M $
|-19.75%
|10 472 M $
|-31.33%
|9 092 M $