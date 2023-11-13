Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing ONS-5010 (LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg)), an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications. The Company's product candidate, ONS-5010, which is developed to be administered as an intravitreal injection for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), and branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO). Bevacizumab is a full-length, humanized anti- Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) recombinant monoclonal antibody (mAb), that inhibits VEGF and associated angiogenic activity. VEGF is a protein that promotes the growth of new abnormal blood vessels. Its biologics license application (BLA) for ONS-5010 in wet AMD involved three clinical trials, which include NORSE ONE, NORSE TWO and NORSE THREE. The Company sells ONS-5010 in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan and other markets.