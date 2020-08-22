Log in
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

(RDSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Oil Companies Halt Gulf of Mexico Offshore Output Ahead of Storms

08/22/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

By Dan Molinski

Oil and gas companies operating offshore in the Gulf of Mexico were evacuating workers and halting production Saturday as two tropical storms that could become hurricanes head toward the region.

Due to storm preparations and evacuations, total daily offshore crude-oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been reduced by 13%, or 241,000 barrels, while natural gas production was cut by 4%, or 119 million cubic feet, the U.S. government's Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said in a statement Saturday. Those percentages are expected to rise in the coming days.

Tropical Storm Marco was bringing heavy rain and wind to Cuba and Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday. The National Hurricane Center said Marco was likely to strengthen and become a hurricane later Saturday, but might weaken again Sunday as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico en route toward Texas and Louisiana.

Meanwhile, the center of Tropical Storm Laura was over Puerto Rico Saturday and could impact other Caribbean islands this weekend before moving into the Gulf of Mexico near the tip of Florida around the end of the weekend, the NHC said.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC said in a statement Saturday it was monitoring both Laura and Marco. "As a precautionary measure, Shell is evacuating personnel and safely shutting in production at the majority of our assets in the Gulf of Mexico," the company said. "Drilling operations have been safely paused as well."

BP PLC was taking similar action. "BP has begun securing offshore facilities and has begun the process of evacuating personnel from its platforms and drilling rigs," it said Friday. "BP is also beginning to shut-in production at its four operated platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. Safety is our top priority."

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -1.23% 273.35 Delayed Quote.-42.04%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.29% 44.26 Delayed Quote.-32.06%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -0.71% 12.586 Delayed Quote.-51.90%
WTI -1.45% 42.272 Delayed Quote.-30.08%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 233 B - -
Net income 2020 -5 990 M - -
Net Debt 2020 74 593 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 74,3x
Yield 2020 4,31%
Capitalization 113 B 112 B -
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Duration : Period :
Royal Dutch Shell plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 21,31 $
Last Close Price 14,85 $
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardus Cornelis Adriana Margriet van Beurden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles Otis Holliday Chairman
Jessica Rodgers Uhl Chief Financial Officer & Director
Harry Brekelmans Director-Technology & Projects
Gerard Johannes Kleisterlee Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-51.90%112 465
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-3.12%1 819 829
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-31.20%111 698
TOTAL SE-34.23%100 206
GAZPROM-28.33%58 105
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-25.25%53 043
