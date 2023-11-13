Stock RPRX ROYALTY PHARMA PLC
PDF Report : Royalty Pharma plc

Royalty Pharma plc Stock price

Equities

RPRX

GB00BMVP7Y09

Pharmaceuticals

Market Closed - Nasdaq
 04:00:00 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Royalty Pharma plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
27.22 USD -0.69% -2.61% -31.12%
Nov. 09 Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Royalty Pharma to $57 From $54, Maintains Overweight Rating MT
Nov. 08 Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advance Premarket Wednesday MT
Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * 2,979 M Sales 2024 * 2,739 M Capitalization 12.11 B
Net income 2023 * 415 M Net income 2024 * 355 M EV / Sales 2023 *
6,12x
Net Debt 2023 * 6,125 M Net Debt 2024 * 6,185 M EV / Sales 2024 *
6,68x
P/E ratio 2023 *
29,3x
P/E ratio 2024 *
41,2x
Employees -
Yield 2023 *
3,34%
Yield 2024 *
3,34%
Free-Float 95.04%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart Royalty Pharma plc

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Royalty Pharma plc

Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Royalty Pharma to $57 From $54, Maintains Overweight Rating MT
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advance Premarket Wednesday MT
Sector Update: Health Care MT
Royalty Pharma plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Transcript : Royalty Pharma plc, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2023 CI
Royalty Pharma's Q3 Net Income, Revenue Decline MT
Earnings Flash (RPRX) ROYALTY PHARMA Reports Q3 Revenue $536M, vs. Street Est of $618.5M MT
Royalty Pharma to Buy Additional Royalties on Roche's Neuromuscular Disease Drug for $1 Billion MT
Royalty Pharma to Buy Additional Royalties on Roche's Evrysdi From PTC Therapeutics for $1 Billion MT
Transcript : Royalty Pharma plc - Special Call CI
Royalty Pharma to pay $1 bln for Roche's SMA drug royalties RE
PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Evrysdi Royalty Agreement with Royalty Pharma plc for Up to $1.5 Billion CI
Royalty Pharma Keeps Q4 Dividend at $0.20 per Class A Share, Payable Dec. 15 to Stockholders of Record Nov. 17 MT
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Royalty Pharma to $54 From $53, Maintains Overweight Rating MT
Royalty Pharma Appoints Eric Schneider as Chief Technology Officer CI
Analyst Recommendations on Royalty Pharma plc

Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Royalty Pharma to $57 From $54, Maintains Overweight Rating MT
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Royalty Pharma to $54 From $53, Maintains Overweight Rating MT
UBS Adjusts Royalty Pharma Price Target to $41 From $44, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Royalty Pharma to $53 From $52, Maintains Overweight Rating MT
UBS Adjusts Royalty Pharma Price Target to $44 From $48, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Press releases Royalty Pharma plc

Royalty Pharma: Q3 Earnings Snapshot AQ
Royalty Pharma Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results GL
Royalty Pharma Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results AQ
News in other languages on Royalty Pharma plc

Giuliani : un amaro così dolce (Mi.Fi)
Morphosys: 2023 nur im besten Fall Wachstum beim Krebsmittel Monjuvi
Morphosys lizenziert Krebsprogramm an Novartis aus - Aktie legt zu
Morphosys lizenziert Krebsprogramm an Novartis aus
Gutes Quartal für Morphosys - Aktie nach Kursrutsch etwas stabilisiert
Quotes and Performance

1 day-0.69%
1 week-2.61%
Current month+1.30%
1 month+0.44%
3 months-10.67%
6 months-21.22%
Current year-31.12%
Highs and lows

1 week
26.29
Extreme 26.29
28.47
1 month
26.18
Extreme 26.18
28.51
Current year
25.92
Extreme 25.92
39.92
1 year
25.92
Extreme 25.92
44.47
3 years
25.92
Extreme 25.92
53.23
5 years
25.92
Extreme 25.92
56.50
10 years
25.92
Extreme 25.92
56.50
Managers and Directors - Royalty Pharma plc

Managers TitleAgeSince
Pablo Legorreta CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 59 1995
Terrance Coyne DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 41 2009
George Lloyd CIO
 Chief Investment Officer 63 2010
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Rory Riggs FOU
 Founder 70 1995
Errol de Souza BRD
 Director/Board Member 69 2020
David Hodgson BRD
 Director/Board Member 66 2022
ETFs positioned on Royalty Pharma plc

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
AGF U.S. MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND - USD ETF AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund - USD
12.98% 323 M€ -0.94% -
BETASHARES GLOBAL ROYALTIES ETF - AUD ETF BetaShares Global Royalties ETF - AUD
8.65% 3 M€ -7.14% -
SPDR S&P PHARMACEUTICALS ETF - USD ETF SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF - USD
3.80% 161 M€ -13.89%
ISHARES U.S. PHARMACEUTICALS ETF - USD ETF iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF - USD
3.66% 475 M€ -8.61%
FORMIDABLE ETF - USD ETF Formidable ETF - USD
3.32% 26 M€ -8.06% -
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 27.22 -0.69% 3,579,646
23-11-09 27.41 -0.76% 2,456,700
23-11-08 27.62 +0.25% 2,629,729
23-11-07 27.55 -0.83% 2,571,278
23-11-06 27.78 -0.61% 1,438,216

Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST

Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc is a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry. The Company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and non-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to global pharmaceutical companies. Its portfolio consists of royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including Vertexs Trikafta, Kalydeco, Orkambi and Symdeko, Biogens Tysabri, AbbVie and Johnson & Johnsons Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer's Xtandi, GSKs Trelegy, Novartis Promacta, Pfizer's Nurtec ODT, Johnson & Johnsons Tremfya, Roches Evrysdi, Gilead's Trodelvy, and 12 development-stage product candidates. Its development-stage product candidates include Aficamten, Ampreloxetine, BCX10013, MK-8189, Olpasiran, Omecamtiv mecarbil, Pelabresib, Pelacarsen, Seltorexant, Trontinemab, Tulmimetostat and Zavegepant. Its subsidiaries include Royalty Pharma Holdings Ltd., Royalty Pharma Investments and others.
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2024-02-13 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Royalty Pharma plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
27.22USD
Average target price
47.88USD
Spread / Average Target
+75.88%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Pharmaceuticals

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ROYALTY PHARMA PLC Stock Royalty Pharma plc
-31.12% 12 110 M $
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Stock Eli Lilly and Company
+63.38% 538 B $
NOVO NORDISK A/S Stock Novo Nordisk A/S
+49.23% 442 B $
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Stock Johnson & Johnson
-16.64% 354 B $
MERCK & CO., INC. Stock Merck & Co., Inc.
-8.62% 257 B $
ABBVIE INC. Stock AbbVie Inc.
-14.24% 245 B $
ROCHE HOLDING AG Stock Roche Holding AG
-17.75% 211 B $
ASTRAZENECA PLC Stock AstraZeneca PLC
-8.56% 191 B $
NOVARTIS AG Stock Novartis AG
+1.05% 191 B $
PFIZER, INC. Stock Pfizer, Inc.
-42.47% 166 B $
Other Pharmaceuticals
