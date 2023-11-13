Royalty Pharma plc is a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry. The Company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and non-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to global pharmaceutical companies. Its portfolio consists of royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including Vertexs Trikafta, Kalydeco, Orkambi and Symdeko, Biogens Tysabri, AbbVie and Johnson & Johnsons Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer's Xtandi, GSKs Trelegy, Novartis Promacta, Pfizer's Nurtec ODT, Johnson & Johnsons Tremfya, Roches Evrysdi, Gilead's Trodelvy, and 12 development-stage product candidates. Its development-stage product candidates include Aficamten, Ampreloxetine, BCX10013, MK-8189, Olpasiran, Omecamtiv mecarbil, Pelabresib, Pelacarsen, Seltorexant, Trontinemab, Tulmimetostat and Zavegepant. Its subsidiaries include Royalty Pharma Holdings Ltd., Royalty Pharma Investments and others.

Sector Pharmaceuticals