Royalty Pharma plc Stock price
Equities
RPRX
GB00BMVP7Y09
Pharmaceuticals
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|27.22 USD
|-0.69%
|-2.61%
|-31.12%
|Nov. 09
|Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Royalty Pharma to $57 From $54, Maintains Overweight Rating
|MT
|Nov. 08
|Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Advance Premarket Wednesday
|MT
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|2,979 M
|Sales 2024 *
|2,739 M
|Capitalization
|12.11 B
|Net income 2023 *
|415 M
|Net income 2024 *
|355 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
6,12x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|6,125 M
|Net Debt 2024 *
|6,185 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
6,68x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
29,3x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
41,2x
|Employees
|-
|Yield 2023 *
3,34%
|Yield 2024 *
3,34%
|Free-Float
|95.04%
|1 day
|-0.69%
|1 week
|-2.61%
|Current month
|+1.30%
|1 month
|+0.44%
|3 months
|-10.67%
|6 months
|-21.22%
|Current year
|-31.12%
1 week
26.29
28.47
1 month
26.18
28.51
Current year
25.92
39.92
1 year
25.92
44.47
3 years
25.92
53.23
5 years
25.92
56.50
10 years
25.92
56.50
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Pablo Legorreta CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|59
|1995
Terrance Coyne DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|41
|2009
George Lloyd CIO
|Chief Investment Officer
|63
|2010
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Rory Riggs FOU
|Founder
|70
|1995
Errol de Souza BRD
|Director/Board Member
|69
|2020
David Hodgson BRD
|Director/Board Member
|66
|2022
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|12.98%
|323 M€
|-0.94%
|-
|8.65%
|3 M€
|-7.14%
|-
|3.80%
|161 M€
|-13.89%
|3.66%
|475 M€
|-8.61%
|3.32%
|26 M€
|-8.06%
|-
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|27.22
|-0.69%
|3,579,646
|23-11-09
|27.41
|-0.76%
|2,456,700
|23-11-08
|27.62
|+0.25%
|2,629,729
|23-11-07
|27.55
|-0.83%
|2,571,278
|23-11-06
|27.78
|-0.61%
|1,438,216
Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST
Royalty Pharma plc is a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry. The Company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and non-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to global pharmaceutical companies. Its portfolio consists of royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including Vertexs Trikafta, Kalydeco, Orkambi and Symdeko, Biogens Tysabri, AbbVie and Johnson & Johnsons Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer's Xtandi, GSKs Trelegy, Novartis Promacta, Pfizer's Nurtec ODT, Johnson & Johnsons Tremfya, Roches Evrysdi, Gilead's Trodelvy, and 12 development-stage product candidates. Its development-stage product candidates include Aficamten, Ampreloxetine, BCX10013, MK-8189, Olpasiran, Omecamtiv mecarbil, Pelabresib, Pelacarsen, Seltorexant, Trontinemab, Tulmimetostat and Zavegepant. Its subsidiaries include Royalty Pharma Holdings Ltd., Royalty Pharma Investments and others.
SectorPharmaceuticals
Calendar
2024-02-13 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
27.22USD
Average target price
47.88USD
Spread / Average Target
+75.88%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-31.12%
|12 110 M $
|+63.38%
|538 B $
|+49.23%
|442 B $
|-16.64%
|354 B $
|-8.62%
|257 B $
|-14.24%
|245 B $
|-17.75%
|211 B $
|-8.56%
|191 B $
|+1.05%
|191 B $
|-42.47%
|166 B $