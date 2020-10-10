Total : Says Hurricane Cut Power at Port Arthur, Texas Refinery

Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA said Saturday that Hurricane Delta caused electricity outages that led to operational disruptions and flaring of gases at its refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

"An external power supply interruption on the 230 KV feeder caused by Hurricane Delta resulted in multiple process unit trips and flaring," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "The refinery slowed down, stabilized and secured process units."

It said the emissions-flaring of sulfur dioxide, hydrogen sulfide and other gases began Friday late in the afternoon and lasted about 12 hours.

The 225,000-barrel-a-day Total Port Arthur refinery is located on the coast near the Texas-Louisiana border, not far from where the eye of the hurricane made landfall Friday in Creole, La., as a Category 2 storm with 100-mile-per-hour winds.

10-10-20 1238ET