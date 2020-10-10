Log in
Total SE    FP   FR0000120271

TOTAL SE

(FP)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 10/09 11:37:26 am
29.95 EUR   +1.54%
TOTAL : Says Hurricane Cut Power at Port Arthur, Texas Refinery
DJ
Total : Says Hurricane Cut Power at Port Arthur, Texas Refinery

10/10/2020 | 12:39pm EDT

Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA said Saturday that Hurricane Delta caused electricity outages that led to operational disruptions and flaring of gases at its refinery in Port Arthur, Texas.

"An external power supply interruption on the 230 KV feeder caused by Hurricane Delta resulted in multiple process unit trips and flaring," the refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. "The refinery slowed down, stabilized and secured process units."

It said the emissions-flaring of sulfur dioxide, hydrogen sulfide and other gases began Friday late in the afternoon and lasted about 12 hours.

The 225,000-barrel-a-day Total Port Arthur refinery is located on the coast near the Texas-Louisiana border, not far from where the eye of the hurricane made landfall Friday in Creole, La., as a Category 2 storm with 100-mile-per-hour winds.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-20 1238ET

TOTAL SE 1.54% 29.95 Real-time Quote.-39.13%
WTI -1.54% 40.546 Delayed Quote.-32.83%
