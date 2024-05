Victrex plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the manufacture and sale of high-performance polymers. The Company develops solutions in polyetheretherketone (PEEK) and polyaryletherketone (PAEK) based polymers and selects semi-finished and finished parts. The Company operates through two segments: Sustainable Solutions and Medical. The Sustainable Solutions segment focuses on its energy and industrial, value-added resellers (VAR), automotive, aerospace and electronics markets. The Medical segment is focused on providing specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. The Company’s subsidiaries include Victrex Manufacturing Limited, Invibio Limited, Invibio Knees Limited, Invibio Device Component Manufacturing Limited and Juvora Limited.

Sector Specialty Chemicals