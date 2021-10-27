YOC integrates Oracle Contextual Intelligence into supply-side platform VIS.X

The company establishes a powerful solution for high-quality contextual targeting

Integration extends the existing targeting and brand safety capabilities of VIS.X

Berlin, October 27 2021 - Ad tech company YOC integrates Oracle Contextual Intelligence into its supply-side platform VIS.X. Through the integration, YOC extends the existing targeting and brand safety capabilities of VIS.X, and thereby provides customers with future-proof and secure contextual targeting. With this integration, the company is responding in particular to the increasing importance of contemporary contextual targeting in view of the initiated end of third-party cookies.

In contrast to a contextual approach, which only displays advertising that fits a specific topic, VIS.X now provides a comprehensive semantic approach with Oracle's Contextual Intelligence, which analyzes web pages in their entirety and also recognizes contextual meaning. This not only increases brand safety, but also the reach and efficiency of advertising placements.

"Brands have their individual requirements for brand safety and their own ideas about relevant digital content. By using Contextual Intelligence, we can help our clients maximize their presence in the categories that are most relevant to them and increase brand safety and the performance of their campaigns both on the web and within apps across direct and programmatic channels," said Ilya Mavrychev, Head of Platform at YOC.