Roche : FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech's Polatuzumab Vedotin in Previously Treated Aggressive Lymphoma

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY),
today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has
accepted the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) and granted
Priority Review for polatuzumab vedotin in combination with bendamustine
plus Rituxan® (rituximab) (BR) for the treatment of people
with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).
The FDA is expected to make a decision on approval by August 19, 2019.
“Polatuzumab vedotin, a potential first-in-class antibody drug
conjugate, in combination with bendamustine and Rituxan, improved
clinical outcomes including survival in some people with relapsed or
refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma compared to bendamustine and
Rituxan alone,” said Sandra Horning, M.D., chief medical officer and
head of Global Product Development. “We are working with the FDA to
bring this important new option to patients with this aggressive disease
as quickly as possible."
The BLA is based on results of the GO29365 study, which showed that
polatuzumab vedotin plus BR improved median overall survival compared to
BR alone (12.4 vs. 4.7 months, HR=0.42; 95 percent CI 0.24-0.75;
exploratory endpoint), in people with R/R DLBCL not eligible for a
hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The study also showed that 40
percent of people treated with polatuzumab vedotin plus BR achieved a
complete response (CR), while only 18 percent of people treated with BR
alone achieved a CR (primary endpoint, as measured by positron emission
tomography; CR rates assessed by independent review committee). A CR
means no cancer could be detected at that time.
Priority Review designation is granted to medicines that the FDA
considers to have the potential to provide significant improvements in
the safety and effectiveness of the treatment, prevention or diagnosis
of a serious disease. Polatuzumab vedotin was also granted Breakthrough
Therapy Designation by the FDA and PRIME (PRIority MEdicines)
designation by the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of people
with R/R DLBCL in 2017. Breakthrough Therapy Designation is designed to
expedite the development and review of medicines intended to treat a
serious condition with preliminary evidence that indicates they may
demonstrate substantial improvement over existing therapies.
About the GO29365 study
GO29365 is a global, Phase Ib/II randomized study evaluating the safety,
tolerability and activity of polatuzumab vedotin in combination with
bendamustine and Rituxan (rituximab) or Gazyva®
(obinutuzumab) in relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma or
diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). The Phase II stage randomized 80
patients with heavily pre-treated R/R DLBCL to receive either
bendamustine plus Rituxan (BR), or BR in combination with polatuzumab
vedotin. Patients enrolled had received a median of two prior therapies
(a range of 1-7 prior therapies in the polatuzumab vedotin arm and range
of 1-5 prior therapies in the BR alone arm). The primary endpoint was
complete response (CR) at the end of treatment, as measured by positron
emission tomography (PET) and assessed by an independent review
committee (IRC). Secondary endpoints included objective response (OR; CR
and partial response, PR) by investigator assessment and best objective
response at the end of treatment by investigator and IRC assessment.
Exploratory endpoints included duration of response (DOR),
progression-free survival (PFS), event-free survival (EFS) and overall
survival (OS).
-
40 percent of people treated with polatuzumab vedotin plus BR achieved
a CR while only 18 percent of people treated with BR alone achieved a
CR (primary endpoint, as measured by PET; CR rates assessed by IRC). A
CR means no cancer could be detected at that time.
-
Polatuzumab vedotin in combination with BR showed a median OS of over
one year compared to the BR arm (12.4 vs. 4.7 months, HR=0.42; 95
percent CI 0.24-0.75), in people with R/R DLBCL not eligible for a
hematopoietic stem cell transplant. OS was an exploratory endpoint.
-
Polatuzumab vedotin plus BR increased median PFS and led to a 66
percent reduction in risk of disease worsening or death compared to BR
alone (median PFS: 7.6 months vs. 2.0 months; HR=0.34; 95 percent CI
0.20-0.57).
-
Patients treated with polatuzumab vedotin plus BR showed a longer time
between first response to treatment and disease worsening than those
receiving BR alone (investigator assessed median DOR: 10.3 months vs.
4.1 months; HR=0.44).
-
Updated safety results are similar to those previously described, with
infections and cytopenias remaining the most common Grade 3–4 adverse
events (AEs). Polatuzumab vedotin plus BR had higher rates of Grade
3–4 cytopenias compared to BR, however, infection and transfusion
rates remained similar between arms.
About polatuzumab vedotin
Polatuzumab vedotin is a first-in-class anti-CD79b antibody drug
conjugate (ADC) currently being investigated for the treatment of
several types of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL). The CD79b protein is
highly specific and expressed in the majority of types of B-cell NHL,
making it a promising target for the development of new therapies.
Polatuzumab vedotin binds to CD79b and destroys these B-cells through a
targeted approach, which is thought to minimize the effects on normal
cells while maximizing tumor cell death. Polatuzumab vedotin is being
developed by Genentech utilizing Seattle Genetics ADC technology.
About DLBCL
Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most common form of
non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), accounting for about one in three cases of
NHL. DLBCL is an aggressive (fast-growing) type of NHL. As many as 40
percent of patients will relapse, at which point their prognosis is
poor. In the United States, it is estimated that more than 22,000 new
cases of DLBCL will be diagnosed in 2019.
Rituxan Indications
Rituxan® (rituximab) injection, for intravenous use, is
indicated for the treatment of:
-
Low-grade or follicular CD20-positive non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma as a
single-agent therapy in patients whose disease recurred or did not
respond to initial treatment
-
Follicular CD20-positive non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma as an initial
treatment with chemotherapy, and in patients whose initial treatment
was successful, as a single-agent follow-up therapy
-
Low-grade CD20-positive non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma as a single-agent
follow-up therapy for patients who did not progress on initial
treatment with CVP chemotherapy
-
CD20-positive diffuse large B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma as an
initial treatment in combination with CHOP chemotherapy
-
CD20-positive chronic lymphocytic leukemia in combination with FC
chemotherapy as an initial treatment or as a treatment after disease
has recurred
It is not known if Rituxan is safe and effective in children.
Important Safety Information:
Rituxan can cause serious side effects that can lead to
death, including:
-
Infusion Reactions: Infusion reactions are very common side
effects of Rituxan treatment. Serious infusion reactions can happen
during the patient’s infusion or within 24 hours after the patient’s
infusion of Rituxan. The patient’s doctor should give the patient
medicines before infusion of Rituxan to decrease the chance of having
a severe infusion reaction.
Patients must tell their doctor
or get medical help right away about any of these symptoms during or
after an infusion of Rituxan:
-
Hives (red itchy welts) or rash
-
Itching
-
Swelling of the lips, tongue, throat, or face
-
Sudden cough
-
Shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, or wheezing
-
Weakness
-
Dizziness or feel faint
-
Palpitations (feel like the heart is racing or fluttering)
-
Chest pain
-
Severe Skin and Mouth Reactions: Patients must tell their
doctor or get medical help right away about any of these symptoms at
any time during treatment with Rituxan:
-
Painful sores or ulcers on the skin, lips, or in the mouth
-
Blisters
-
Peeling skin
-
Rash
-
Pustules
-
Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Reactivation: Before receiving Rituxan
treatment, the patient’s doctor will do blood tests to check for HBV
infection. If the patient has had hepatitis B or is a carrier of
hepatitis B virus, receiving Rituxan could cause the virus to become
an active infection again. Hepatitis B reactivation may cause serious
liver problems, including liver failure, and death. The patient’s
doctor will monitor for hepatitis B infection during and for several
months after the patient stops receiving Rituxan.
Patients
must tell their doctor right away about worsening tiredness, or
yellowing of the skin or white part of the eyes during treatment with
Rituxan.
-
Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML): PML is a
rare, serious brain infection caused by a virus that can happen in
people who receive Rituxan. People with weakened immune systems can
get PML. PML can result in death or severe disability. There is no
known treatment, prevention, or cure for PML.
Patients must
tell their doctor right away about new or worsening symptoms or if
anyone close to the patient notices these symptoms:
-
Confusion
-
Dizziness or loss of balance
-
Difficulty walking or talking
-
Decreased strength or weakness on one side of the body
-
Vision problems, such as blurred vision or loss of vision
What should patients tell their doctor before receiving Rituxan?
Before receiving Rituxan, patients should tell their doctor if they:
-
Have had a severe reaction to Rituxan or a rituximab product
-
Have a history of heart problems, irregular heartbeat, or chest pain
-
Have lung or kidney problems
-
Have had an infection, currently have an infection, or have a weakened
immune system
-
Have or have had any severe infections including:
-
Hepatitis B virus (HBV)
-
Hepatitis C virus (HCV)
-
Cytomegalovirus (CMV)
-
Herpes simplex virus (HSV)
-
Parvovirus B19
-
Varicella zoster virus (chickenpox or shingles)
-
West Nile Virus
-
Have had a recent vaccination or are scheduled to receive
vaccinations. Patients should not receive certain vaccines before or
during treatment with Rituxan
-
Have any other medical conditions
-
Are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Patients must talk to their
doctor about the risks to the patient’s unborn baby if receiving
Rituxan during pregnancy. Females who are able to become pregnant
should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment
with Rituxan and for 12 months after the last dose of
Rituxan. Patients should talk to their doctor about effective birth
control. Patients should tell their doctor right away if they become
pregnant or think that they are pregnant during treatment with Rituxan
-
Are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Rituxan
passes into the breast milk. Do not breastfeed during treatment and
for at least 6 months after the last dose of Rituxan
-
Are taking any medications, including prescription and
over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements
What are the possible side effects of Rituxan?
Rituxan can cause serious side effects, including:
The patient’s doctor will stop treatment with Rituxan if they have
severe, serious, or life-threatening side effects.
What are the most common side effects during treatment with Rituxan?
-
Infusion-related reactions
-
Infections (may include fever, chills)
-
Body aches
-
Tiredness
-
Nausea
Other side effects include:
-
Aching joints during or within hours of receiving an infusion
-
More frequent upper respiratory tract infections
These are not all of the possible side effects with Rituxan.
Please see the Rituxan full Prescribing Information, including the
Medication Guide, for additional Important Safety Information at http://www.rituxan.com/.
Report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or https://www.fda.gov/medwatch.
Report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.
About Genentech in Hematology
For more than 20 years, Genentech has been developing medicines with the
goal to redefine treatment in hematology. Today, we’re investing more
than ever in our effort to bring innovative treatment options to people
with diseases of the blood. For more information visit http://www.gene.com/hematology.
About Genentech
Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology
company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes
medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical
conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters
in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the
company, please visit http://www.gene.com.
