ArcelorMittal: stock opens higher, good quarterly results
The Group's Ebitda, the indicator most closely followed by the market, reached $1.27 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with $1.26 billion the previous year and well above the average forecast of analysts, who were expecting $1.20 billion.
The steelmaker says it anticipates 3% to 4% growth in apparent world steel consumption this year, excluding China, driven by India followed by Europe.
By way of comparison, the trade association Worldsteel expects demand to grow by around 2% by 2024.
"When we look to the future, we see the first signs of a more constructive industrial context", commented Aditya Mittal, the company's CEO.
According to the steel specialist's boss, customer destocking is coming to an end.
The group also believes that, after a period of strategic investment, it is on the verge of a significant change in its profitability profile.
Following these announcements, ArcelorMittal's share price climbed by more than 3.5% in early trading, making it one of the biggest risers in the STOXX Europe 600 index.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction