Ford: CFO appointed Vice President in early June

May 10, 2024 at 09:35 am EDT Share

Ford announces the appointment of John Lawler, CFO since 2020 and one of the architects of the Ford+ plan, to the position of Vice President in early June, broadening his responsibilities to include 'helping to drive future strategic choices'.



In addition, Sherry House, most recently CFO of electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motors, is to join Ford as part of a plan that will see her succeed John Lawler as Group CFO in early 2025.



Meanwhile, as VP Finance, she will oversee financial analysis and planning, as well as the financial organizations for the Group's automotive businesses: Ford Blue, Ford Pro and Ford Model e.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.