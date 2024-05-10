Ford: CFO appointed Vice President in early June
In addition, Sherry House, most recently CFO of electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motors, is to join Ford as part of a plan that will see her succeed John Lawler as Group CFO in early 2025.
Meanwhile, as VP Finance, she will oversee financial analysis and planning, as well as the financial organizations for the Group's automotive businesses: Ford Blue, Ford Pro and Ford Model e.
