Thomas Hermann Rabe is a German businessperson who has been at the helm of 17 different companies. Dr. Rabe occupies the position of Chairman-Supervisory Board at adidas AG, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for Bertelsmann Management SE and CEO & Chairman-Management Board at Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA, Non-Executive Chairman for Prinovis GmbH & Co. KG, Chairman for Penguin Random House LLC, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director at RTL Group SA and Chairman and CEO at Bertelsmann Corporate Services India Pvt Ltd. (which are all subsidiaries of Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA). Thomas Hermann Rabe is also on the board of Bertelsmann Digital Média Investments SA (former President), Penguin Random House Ltd. and Advanced Customer Relation S à R L.
In the past he was Member-Supervisory Board at Symrise AG, Chairman of Ricordi & C SpA, Chairman at Arist Education System LLC, Chief Financial Officer for Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA Director at Bertelsmann, Inc. Chairman-Supervisory Board of Gruner + Jahr GmbH, Chairman-Supervisory Board of arvato AG, Chairman-Supervisory Board at BMG Rights Management GmbH, Chairman at Relias LLC and Chief Executive Officer at Bertelsmann Publishing Group, Inc. (which are all subsidiaries of Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA), Chairman-Supervisory Board of Druck- & Verlagshaus Hüpke & Sohn Weserland-Verlag GmbH, Chief Financial Officer & Director at Clearstream International SA, Director-Controlling at Treuhandanstalt, Associate for White & Case LLP (Belgium) and Head-Acquisitions at Beteiligungsgesellschaft Neue Zeitung mbH & Co. KG.
Thomas Hermann Rabe received a doctorate from Universität zu Köln and an MBA from RWTH Aachen University.
