May 16, 2024 at 09:43 am EDT

(Reuters) - A majority of Adidas shareholders backed the re-election of chairman Thomas Rabe on Thursday, securing his role for another year, until 2025 when the German sportswear brand will appoint a new chair.

Prominent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) had recommended in April that investors vote against Rabe's reappointment due to his additional roles at other companies.

