Airbus and JDE Peet's leverage satellite technology for coffee plantations

The European aerospace giant is deploying its technology in support of a sector-wide initiative aimed at enhancing global sustainability within the coffee industry.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 04/22/2026 at 04:56 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Airbus has announced its selection as the technical partner for the "Coffee Canopy Partnership," an initiative launched by JDE Peet's to create the first open global map of coffee plantations. The project brings together several major players in trading and roasting, with the support of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).



Utilizing Pléiades (50 cm resolution) and Pléiades Neo (30 cm) satellite imagery, combined with artificial intelligence models, plantations can be identified and monitored with unprecedented precision. Initial deployments cover more than 1.2 million km² across East Africa.



This data is intended to identify deforestation risks, support reforestation efforts, and secure the livelihoods of millions of smallholder farmers. Laurent Sagarra, Vice President of Sustainability & ESG Engagement at JDE Peet's, emphasized that the initiative aims to "strengthen collective action" across the entire sector.