Airbus has announced its selection as the technical partner for the "Coffee Canopy Partnership," an initiative launched by JDE Peet's to create the first open global map of coffee plantations. The project brings together several major players in trading and roasting, with the support of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).
Utilizing Pléiades (50 cm resolution) and Pléiades Neo (30 cm) satellite imagery, combined with artificial intelligence models, plantations can be identified and monitored with unprecedented precision. Initial deployments cover more than 1.2 million km² across East Africa.
This data is intended to identify deforestation risks, support reforestation efforts, and secure the livelihoods of millions of smallholder farmers. Laurent Sagarra, Vice President of Sustainability & ESG Engagement at JDE Peet's, emphasized that the initiative aims to "strengthen collective action" across the entire sector.
Airbus SE is No. 1 in Europe and No. 2 worldwide in the aeronautics, aerospace, and defense industries. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- commercial aircraft (70.1%). The group is No. 1 worldwide for aircrafts with more than 100 seats;
- defense and aerospace systems (18.2%): military aircrafts (primarily transport aircrafts, marine surveillance aircrafts, anti-submarines fighter planes and flight refueling aircrafts), spatial equipment (orbital launchers, observation and communication satellite, turboprop aircraft, etc.), defense and security systems (missile systems, electronic and telecommunications systems, etc.). Airbus SE also provides training and aircrafts maintenance services;
- civil and military helicopters (11.7%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (40.8%), Asia-Pacific (28.0%), North America (17.7%), Middle East (9.0%), Latin America (2.7%), and Other (1.8%).
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