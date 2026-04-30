Airbus bolsters strategy with appointment of Eric Kirstetter

The aerospace giant has tapped a strategy consulting expert to steer its long-term growth and transformation initiatives.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 04/30/2026 at 12:04 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Airbus has announced the appointment of Eric Kirstetter as Executive Vice President of Strategy, effective May 18. He succeeds Matthieu Louvot, who was recently named CEO of Airbus Helicopters, and will report directly to CEO Guillaume Faury.



Joining from Roland Berger, Eric Kirstetter brings extensive experience in growth strategy and transformation, having spent 17 years at Arthur D. Little before moving to Paris in 2017.



'His expertise across various sectors, particularly aerospace and defense, will be instrumental in translating geopolitical and technological shifts into strategic opportunities', commented Guillaume Faury.



Airbus shares edged up 0.15% in Paris today, though the stock remains down nearly 12% year-to-date.