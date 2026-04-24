Airbus delivers first A321XLR to Air Canada

The European airframer reaches a key milestone as the new aircraft enters service within the Canadian carrier's fleet.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 04/24/2026 at 09:57 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Airbus has announced the delivery of the first A321XLR to Air Canada, part of a 30-aircraft order leased from SMBC Aviation Capital. This entry into service is a core component of the carrier's fleet modernization strategy, designed to bridge the gap between its short-haul and long-haul operations.



The aircraft, powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF (Geared Turbofan) engines, features a two-class cabin configuration with 14 Premium seats and 168 in Economy.



The A321XLR offers a range of up to 4,700 nautical miles (approximately 8,700 km) and delivers a 30% reduction in fuel consumption per seat compared to previous-generation aircraft, according to the manufacturer. It will notably facilitate transatlantic routes from Montreal and Toronto to destinations such as Berlin, Toulouse, and Edinburgh.



As of late March 2026, over 500 orders had been logged for this model. Capable of operating with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), the aircraft aligns with Airbus's objective of achieving 100% SAF compatibility by 2030.