The American apparel retailer is seeing a resurgence in investor interest following the launch of a new marketing campaign, confirming the effectiveness of its celebrity collaborations, despite a mixed economic backdrop.

American Eagle Outfitters shares rose more than 6% in early trading, reaching $18.95, after the launch of a summer campaign featuring denim shorts modeled by actress Sydney Sweeney. This initiative follows a first viral campaign released a year ago, which had already helped boost the stock price. Titled "Syd for Short: American Eagle Jean Shorts", the campaign aims to bolster demand amid increased pressure on production costs.



The previous campaign, titled "Great Jeans", sparked controversy on social media due to messages perceived as ambiguous, yet it did not prevent a 77% surge in the share price since July 2025. On the commercial front, the company recorded a 37% increase in revenue for the six months ending in January, compared to 24% a year earlier. Payment data also shows a notable increase in spending, particularly among Republican consumers, a segment indirectly supported by favorable political stances.



Like other industry players, American Eagle is betting on celebrity partnerships to attract a young and affluent clientele in an environment where lower-income households remain constrained. Despite a decline of approximately 28% in its stock since the beginning of the year, the group reported solid results over the holiday period and raised its annual guidance. This marketing strategy thus appears to be a sustainable growth lever, despite challenges related to tariffs and production primarily located in Asia.