BNP Paribas: Intesa Sanpaolo maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 107 to EUR 111.
Bureau Veritas: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy rating and reduces the price target from EUR 38.50 to EUR 35.50. Jefferies maintains its buy rating and reduces the price target from EUR 35 to EUR 33.
Dassault Systèmes: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its reduce rating and raises the price target from EUR 17.60 to EUR 19.60. BNP Paribas maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 15 to EUR 17.
Eiffage: Morgan Stanley remains at overweight with a price target raised from EUR 185 to EUR 186.
Emeis: TP ICAP Midcap initiates coverage with a buy rating and a price target of EUR 17.
Engie: Morgan Stanley remains at overweight with a price target raised from EUR 26 to EUR 30.
Eurazeo: Autonomous Research upgrades from underperform to neutral with a price target raised from EUR 50.40 to EUR 52.
Exosens: Berenberg maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 69 to EUR 72.
Fdj United: Morgan Stanley remains at equal-weight with a price target reduced from EUR 29.50 to EUR 26.
Forvia (Ex-Faurecia): Bernstein remains at market perform with a price target reduced from EUR 13 to EUR 12.
Safran: Oxcap Analytics downgrades from overweight to equal-weight with a price target reduced from EUR 350 to EUR 300.
Saint-Gobain: RBC Capital upgrades from sector perform to outperform with a price target of EUR 95.
Sanofi: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 85 to EUR 87. Bernstein remains at outperform with a price target reduced from EUR 110 to EUR 107. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg maintains its buy rating and reduces the price target from EUR 100 to EUR 95.
Sodexo: Morgan Stanley remains at underweight with a price target reduced from EUR 45 to EUR 40.
Stellantis: Morgan Stanley remains at equal-weight with a price target reduced from EUR 7 to EUR 6.50.
Technip Energies: Morgan Stanley remains at equal-weight with a price target raised from EUR 32.20 to EUR 32.60.
Teleperformance: Morgan Stanley downgrades from overweight to equal-weight and slashes the price target from EUR 112 to EUR 53.
Totalenergies: Morgan Stanley maintains overweight and raises the price target from EUR 67.80 to EUR 88.30.
Vinci: Morgan Stanley remains at equal-weight with the price target reduced from EUR 148 to EUR 145.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain is one of the world leaders in the production and distribution of construction materials for the construction, mobility, healthcare and industrial sectors. The activity is organized around 4 areas:
- manufacturing of high-performance materials: ceramic products (No. 1 worldwide in thermal and mechanical applications for ceramics) and plastics (No. 1 worldwide), abrasive products (No. 1 worldwide) and reinforcing materials (No. 1 worldwide in wire of glass);
- distribution of materials: primarily under the names Point.P in France, Dahl in Scandinavia and Telhanorte in Brazil;
- manufacturing of construction products: exterior products (PVC and façade products, asphalted shingles, etc.), insulation (glass wools, insulating foams, metal ceilings, etc.) and ductwork, industrial mortars, and gypsum materials;
- manufacturing of glass: plate glass, automobile windows, specialty glass (fire and nuclear protection glasses, etc.). The group also transforms and distributes building glass.
Net sales (before intragroup eliminations) are distributed geographically as follows: Southern Europe/Middle East/Africa (33.4%), Northern Europe (28.7%), Americas (27%), and Asia/Pacific (10.9%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.