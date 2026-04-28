Analyst Ratings France: RBC upgrades Saint-Gobain to Outperform, Morgan Stanley cuts Teleperformance

Saint-Gobain, Engie, and Emeis receive analyst backing this morning. Conversely, price targets are being adjusted downwards for Safran, FDJ, and Forvia.

Thomas Barnet Published on 04/28/2026 at 02:50 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

BNP Paribas: Intesa Sanpaolo maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 107 to EUR 111.



Bureau Veritas: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy rating and reduces the price target from EUR 38.50 to EUR 35.50. Jefferies maintains its buy rating and reduces the price target from EUR 35 to EUR 33.



Dassault Systèmes: AlphaValue/Baader Europe maintains its reduce rating and raises the price target from EUR 17.60 to EUR 19.60. BNP Paribas maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 15 to EUR 17.



Eiffage: Morgan Stanley remains at overweight with a price target raised from EUR 185 to EUR 186.



Emeis: TP ICAP Midcap initiates coverage with a buy rating and a price target of EUR 17.



Engie: Morgan Stanley remains at overweight with a price target raised from EUR 26 to EUR 30.



Eurazeo: Autonomous Research upgrades from underperform to neutral with a price target raised from EUR 50.40 to EUR 52.



Exosens: Berenberg maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from EUR 69 to EUR 72.



Fdj United: Morgan Stanley remains at equal-weight with a price target reduced from EUR 29.50 to EUR 26.



Forvia (Ex-Faurecia): Bernstein remains at market perform with a price target reduced from EUR 13 to EUR 12.



Safran: Oxcap Analytics downgrades from overweight to equal-weight with a price target reduced from EUR 350 to EUR 300.



Saint-Gobain: RBC Capital upgrades from sector perform to outperform with a price target of EUR 95.



Sanofi: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral rating and raises the price target from EUR 85 to EUR 87. Bernstein remains at outperform with a price target reduced from EUR 110 to EUR 107. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg maintains its buy rating and reduces the price target from EUR 100 to EUR 95.



Sodexo: Morgan Stanley remains at underweight with a price target reduced from EUR 45 to EUR 40.



Stellantis: Morgan Stanley remains at equal-weight with a price target reduced from EUR 7 to EUR 6.50.



Technip Energies: Morgan Stanley remains at equal-weight with a price target raised from EUR 32.20 to EUR 32.60.



Teleperformance: Morgan Stanley downgrades from overweight to equal-weight and slashes the price target from EUR 112 to EUR 53.



Totalenergies: Morgan Stanley maintains overweight and raises the price target from EUR 67.80 to EUR 88.30.



Vinci: Morgan Stanley remains at equal-weight with the price target reduced from EUR 148 to EUR 145.