- Applovin Corporation: Phillip Securities upgrades to buy from accumulate and reduces the target price from USD 725 to USD 635.
- Celanese Corporation: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a target price of USD 68.
- Gitlab Inc.: Raymond James downgrades to market perform from outperform.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc.: Citi upgrades to buy from neutral with a target price of USD 285.
- Toast, Inc.: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgrades to neutral from buy and reduces the target price from USD 47 to USD 35.
- Amd (Advanced Micro Devices): Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 325 to USD 540.
- Apollo Global Management A: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 115 to USD 142.
- Applied Materials, Inc.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 420 to USD 520.
- Block, Inc.: KGI Securities Co Ltd maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 73 to USD 90.
- Bloom Energy Corporation: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 177 to USD 254.
- Circle Internet Group, Inc.: Compass Point Research & Trading maintains its sell recommendation and raises the target price from USD 77 to USD 97.
- Exxon Mobil Corporation: Melius Research LLC maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 141 to USD 182.
- Fortinet, Inc.: Daiwa Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 90 to USD 115.
- Hubspot, Inc.: Zacks maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 284 to USD 208.
- Intel Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 63 to USD 100.
- Kla Corporation: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 1400 to USD 1865.
- National Storage Affiliates Trust: Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 33.50 to USD 43.62.
- Ovintiv Inc.: Peters & Co. maintains its sector outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 62 to USD 80.
- Qiagen N.v.: Rothschild & Co Redburn maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from EUR 41 to EUR 32.
- The Clorox Company: BNP Paribas maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 128 to USD 97.
- The Mosaic Company: JP Morgan maintains its underweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 24 to USD 19.
Analyst recommendations: Applovin, Gitlab, AMD, Block, Fortinet…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 05/12/2026 at 05:35 am EDT