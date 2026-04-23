  • Csx Corporation: Morgan Stanley downgrades to underweight from market weight with a target price of USD 30.
  • Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 337 to USD 355.
  • Mcdonald's Corporation: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgrades to neutral from sell with a price target raised from USD 260 to USD 306.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated: Barclays upgrades to market weight from underweight and raises the target price from USD 175 to USD 250.
  • Valero Energy Corporation: Zacks upgrades to outperform from neutral and raises the target price from USD 250 to USD 268.
  • Bellring Brands, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 32 to USD 24.
  • Boston Scientific Corporation: Canaccord Genuity maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 109 to USD 71.
  • Fair Isaac Corporation: Autonomous Research maintains its underperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1007 to USD 800.
  • Ge Vernova Inc.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 993 to USD 1250.
  • Iac Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 41 to USD 51.
  • Ionq, Inc.: Zacks maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 34 to USD 49.
  • Lam Research Corporation: Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 265 to USD 335.
  • Marriott International, Inc.: Susquehanna maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 280 to USD 385.
  • Servicenow, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 200 to USD 122.
  • Sitime Corporation: Loop Capital Markets maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 450 to USD 600.
  • Td Synnex Corporation: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 205 to USD 270.
  • Tractor Supply Company: Daiwa Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 52 to USD 41.
  • Vertiv Holdings Co: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 271.17 to USD 353.16.