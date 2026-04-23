- Csx Corporation: Morgan Stanley downgrades to underweight from market weight with a target price of USD 30.
- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.: Citi downgrades to neutral from buy and raises the target price from USD 337 to USD 355.
- Mcdonald's Corporation: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgrades to neutral from sell with a price target raised from USD 260 to USD 306.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated: Barclays upgrades to market weight from underweight and raises the target price from USD 175 to USD 250.
- Valero Energy Corporation: Zacks upgrades to outperform from neutral and raises the target price from USD 250 to USD 268.
- Bellring Brands, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 32 to USD 24.
- Boston Scientific Corporation: Canaccord Genuity maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 109 to USD 71.
- Fair Isaac Corporation: Autonomous Research maintains its underperform recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 1007 to USD 800.
- Ge Vernova Inc.: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 993 to USD 1250.
- Iac Inc.: KeyBanc Capital Markets maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 41 to USD 51.
- Ionq, Inc.: Zacks maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 34 to USD 49.
- Lam Research Corporation: Berenberg maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 265 to USD 335.
- Marriott International, Inc.: Susquehanna maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 280 to USD 385.
- Servicenow, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 200 to USD 122.
- Sitime Corporation: Loop Capital Markets maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 450 to USD 600.
- Td Synnex Corporation: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 205 to USD 270.
- Tractor Supply Company: Daiwa Securities maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 52 to USD 41.
- Vertiv Holdings Co: CTBC Securities Investment Service Co LTD maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 271.17 to USD 353.16.
Analyst recommendations: McDonald's, Fair Isaac, Texas Instruments, IonQ…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 04/23/2026 at 04:54 am EDT