- Armstrong World Industries, Inc.: Evercore ISI upgrades to outperform from in-line and reduces the target price from USD 203 to USD 200.
- Boston Scientific Corporation: Daiwa Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 83 to USD 60.
- Crane Company: Stifel upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 215.
- Franklin Resources, Inc.: Barclays upgrades to equalweight from underweight and raises the target price from USD 26 to USD 31.
- Sysco Corporation: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 90 to USD 84.
- T-Mobile Us, Inc.: Oppenheimer upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 260.
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 60 to USD 43.
- Bloom Energy Corporation: BTIG maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 165 to USD 295.
- Booking Holdings Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 5600 to USD 208.
- Boston Scientific Corporation: Daiwa Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 83 to USD 60.
- Centene Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 39 to USD 53.
- Corning Incorporated: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 149.
- Elf Beauty: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 115 to USD 85.
- Flex Ltd.: Baird maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 88.
- Ge Vernova Inc.: Haitong International Research Ltd maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 814.48 to USD 1061.25.
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 16 to USD 25.50.
- Landstar System, Inc.: Truist Securities maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 145 to USD 190.
- Nucor Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 180 to USD 227.
- Nxp Semiconductors N.v.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 280 to USD 340.
- Sportradar Group Ag: BTIG maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 23 to USD 18.
- Teradyne, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 330 to USD 400.
Analyst recommendations: Sysco, T-Mobile, Booking, Ge Vernova, Teradyne…
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Published on 04/29/2026 at 05:02 am EDT