  • Armstrong World Industries, Inc.: Evercore ISI upgrades to outperform from in-line and reduces the target price from USD 203 to USD 200.
  • Boston Scientific Corporation: Daiwa Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 83 to USD 60.
  • Crane Company: Stifel upgrades to buy from hold and raises the target price from USD 200 to USD 215.
  • Franklin Resources, Inc.: Barclays upgrades to equalweight from underweight and raises the target price from USD 26 to USD 31.
  • Sysco Corporation: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy and reduces the target price from USD 90 to USD 84.
  • T-Mobile Us, Inc.: Oppenheimer upgrades to outperform from market perform with a target price of USD 260.
  • Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its neutral recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 60 to USD 43.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation: BTIG maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 165 to USD 295.
  • Booking Holdings Inc.: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 5600 to USD 208.
  • Boston Scientific Corporation: Daiwa Securities downgrades to neutral from outperform and reduces the target price from USD 83 to USD 60.
  • Centene Corporation: Deutsche Bank maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 39 to USD 53.
  • Corning Incorporated: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 100 to USD 149.
  • Elf Beauty: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 115 to USD 85.
  • Flex Ltd.: Baird maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 70 to USD 88.
  • Ge Vernova Inc.: Haitong International Research Ltd maintains its outperform rating and raises the target price from USD 814.48 to USD 1061.25.
  • Hims & Hers Health, Inc.: Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 16 to USD 25.50.
  • Landstar System, Inc.: Truist Securities maintains its hold recommendation and raises the target price from USD 145 to USD 190.
  • Nucor Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 180 to USD 227.
  • Nxp Semiconductors N.v.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 280 to USD 340.
  • Sportradar Group Ag: BTIG maintains its buy recommendation and reduces the target price from USD 23 to USD 18.
  • Teradyne, Inc.: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 330 to USD 400.