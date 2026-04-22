Bureau Veritas now targets moderate mid-single-digit organic revenue growth for 2026
Bureau Veritas reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of 1.547 billion euros, representing a 0.8% decline compared to the first quarter of 2025. The group delivered organic growth of 4.5%. By business segment and on an organic basis, growth was driven by Marine & Offshore, up 11.2%, and Buildings & Infrastructure, up 7.3%. Consumer Products grew by 4.3%, while moderate growth was achieved in Certification, up 2.3%. Agri-Food & Commodities rose by 2.1%, and Industry increased by 0.7% year-on-year.
By geography, the Americas (24% of revenue, up 1.7% organically) were driven by 6.8% organic growth in North and Central America, particularly in the United States.
Europe (38% of revenue) achieved organic growth of 3.4%, supported by solid momentum in Buildings & Infrastructure and Industry activities across the region.
Asia-Pacific (27% of revenue) posted strong organic growth of 7.9%, benefiting from sustained activity in East Asia, notably China, and Australia.
Finally, Africa and the Middle East (11% of revenue) showed resilient organic growth of 5.5%, supported by the execution of the energy project backlog and continued strong activity in the Buildings & Infrastructure division within the region, despite the initial effects of the conflict at the end of the quarter.
As of the end of March 2026, the group's adjusted net financial debt was substantially unchanged compared to December 31, 2025. The group has 600 million euros in undrawn confirmed credit lines. Bureau Veritas maintains a solid financial structure, with the majority of its debt maturities in 2027 and beyond (with the exception of 200 million euros maturing in September 2026) and at fixed interest rates.
"2026 is marked, on the one hand, by a complex geopolitical context and an uncertain macroeconomic environment, and on the other, by the launch of a detailed review of the exit terms for the 'Government Services' sub-segment, following the decision to terminate certain contracts in the Middle East & Africa region," noted the French company specializing in testing, inspection, auditing, and certification.
Consequently, the company is updating its outlook for the 2026 fiscal year.
It now anticipates moderate mid-single-digit organic revenue growth (4-6%), compared to previous guidance of moderate-to-high single-digit organic growth (between 4-6% and 7-9%).
Its adjusted operating margin target remains unchanged and is expected to improve at constant exchange rates. Cash flow forecasts also remain unchanged and are still expected to remain at a high level.
Bureau Veritas SA is No. 1 worldwide in providing compliance evaluation and certification services applied to the quality, safety, health, environment and social responsibility fields. The group's activity consists of inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying products, assets (buildings, industrial infrastructures, equipment, ships, etc.) and management systems (primarily ISO standards) compared to regulatory or volunteering reference standards. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- industry and infrastructures (79%): analysis and control of hygiene, safety and environment, inspection and certification of industrial equipment, verification of construction compliance, certification of management systems,
- consumer goods (12.8%);
- marine (8.6%): inspection and classification of ships.
At the end of 2025, the group owns a network of nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories worldwide.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.