Casino stalled in Brazil by court ruling in favor of GPA

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 04/20/2026 at 02:23 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (GPA) has obtained a preliminary injunction from a Brazilian civil court prohibiting the sale of GPA shares indirectly held by Casino Guichard-Perrachon.



This decision follows the arbitral tribunal's rejection of a request for interim measures regarding the same matter.



The request was filed by GPA as part of the arbitration proceedings initiated on May 6, 2025, against Casino before the ICC International Court of Arbitration.

Casino stated that it will take all necessary measures to defend its interests.