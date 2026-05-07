Eli Lilly is set to invest an additional $4.5bn across two of its Lebanon, Indiana sites, bringing its total expansion commitments in the state to over $21bn since 2020. The group has highlighted its evolving pipeline and the projected demand for its treatments.

Eli Lilly has said that the investment will target Lilly Lebanon API, a future active pharmaceutical ingredient production site, and Lilly Lebanon Advanced Therapies, whose opening was announced on May 6. The latter is presented as the group's first facility dedicated to genetic medicine, with production spanning from clinical trials to commercial supply.



The scope of the announcement goes beyond a simple capacity increase. Lilly is strengthening its industrial infrastructure around its primary growth drivers, including Zepbound and Mounjaro. The group is also preparing for the ramp-up of Foundayo, its FDA-approved daily weight-loss pill, and retatrutide, which remains in late-stage development for obesity and cardiometabolic diseases.



This expansion comes as Mounjaro has overtaken Merck's Keytruda to become the world's best-selling drug, according to S&P Capital IQ. The investment thus aims to support Lilly's current engines while preparing the next wave of treatments. The Lebanon API site is scheduled to open in 2027, with the ambition of becoming the largest active ingredient production site in the US.