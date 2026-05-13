Elis acquires Swiss firm Wäsche Perle

Elis has announced the acquisition of Wäsche Perle in Switzerland, further consolidating its network in the country. The company operates a laundry facility in Interlaken and employs 120 people.

Thomas Barnet Published on 05/13/2026 at 02:22 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Wäsche Perle operates a modern laundry plant in Interlaken, near Bern, Switzerland, and generated revenue of approximately 13.5 million euros in 2025. The company provides flat linen rental and maintenance services to the Hospitality and Catering sector.



The acquisition will strengthen Elis's footprint across the country. Wäsche Perle's management team will remain in place to drive local business development. The company will be consolidated into Elis's accounts effective May 1, 2026.



Management recently reported a 'promising' pipeline of potential acquisitions currently in development for this year.