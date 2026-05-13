Wäsche Perle operates a modern laundry plant in Interlaken, near Bern, Switzerland, and generated revenue of approximately 13.5 million euros in 2025. The company provides flat linen rental and maintenance services to the Hospitality and Catering sector.
The acquisition will strengthen Elis's footprint across the country. Wäsche Perle's management team will remain in place to drive local business development. The company will be consolidated into Elis's accounts effective May 1, 2026.
Management recently reported a 'promising' pipeline of potential acquisitions currently in development for this year.
Elis figures among the European leaders in services of rental and maintenance of table and household linen, work clothes and hygiene and wellness equipment. The services are provided to more than 400,000 companies operating in the hotel and restaurant trade, the health sector (public hospitals, private clinics and retirement homes), industry, commerce (hypermarkets and supermarkets and retail stores) and services (cleaning companies, the professions, public authorities, etc.).
At the end of 2025, the group had more than 480 production and distribution centers worldwide.
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