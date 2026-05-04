Elis confirms all 2026 financial targets

Revenue reached 1,180.5 million euros in the first quarter of 2026, up +4.3% on a reported basis, including +3.1% organic growth, +1.0% from acquisitions, and a +0.2% currency effect.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 05/04/2026 at 12:07 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The group highlighted that organic growth of +3.1% is in line with the expected quarterly sequence for 2026.



In France, revenue grew by 2.5% (+2.0% organic), driven by solid commercial momentum and new contract wins, particularly in Workwear.



In Central Europe, revenue increased by 4.6% (+2.5% organic). In Scandinavia & Eastern Europe, revenue rose by 3.8% (+1.4% organic), supported by a positive currency effect of 2.5%.



In the UK & Ireland, organic revenue growth stood at +1.6%, bolstered by new commercial successes in Workwear (notably cleanroom) and Hospitality.



In Latin America, revenue surged by 12.6% (+9.5% organic, with a favorable currency effect of +1.4%). In Southern Europe, revenue grew by +7.9%, including +5.2% organic growth, underpinned by commercial momentum in Workwear.



The group confirms all its financial targets for 2026. It expects annual organic revenue growth to be slightly lower than in 2025, with adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBIT margins showing slight improvement, mid-single digit growth in free cash flow, and high-single digit growth in adjusted diluted net income per share.