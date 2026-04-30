The Belgian State, Engie, and its subsidiary Electrabel, have signed a letter of intent opening exclusive negotiations for Belgium to take over all of the French group's nuclear activities in the country. The parties aim to conclude a MoU by October 1, 2026.

According to Engie's press release this morning, the transaction in question would cover the entire fleet, namely seven reactors, the relevant personnel, all nuclear subsidiaries, as well as all associated assets and liabilities, including dismantling and decommissioning obligations. Pending the outcome, the parties have agreed to suspend ongoing dismantling work in order to preserve all options for the Belgian State.



According to Engie, this initiative is part of the Belgian government's strategy to resume direct ownership of its nuclear assets, with a view to extending the operation of existing reactors and developing new capacity. The transaction is expected to have no undue impact, neither negative nor positive, on the the group and its subsidiary's financial position.



However, the signing of the letter of intent does not constitute a firm commitment: the transaction remains subject to the finalization of definitive agreements and the receipt of regulatory approvals.