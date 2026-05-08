Engie completes acquisition of UK Power Networks ahead of schedule

In a brief statement issued Thursday evening, Engie announced the finalization of its 100% acquisition of British electricity distributor UK Power Networks, nearly two months ahead of the original timeline.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/08/2026 at 01:22 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

As a reminder, the group signed an agreement for the acquisition at an equity value of GBP 10.5 billion (representing an estimated 2027 EBITDA multiple of approximately 10x, including the additional contribution from non-regulated assets) at the end of February.



'With 71 TWh of electricity distributed annually to 8.5 million customers and a workforce of 6,500, UKPN is a leader in UK electricity distribution', the French energy giant noted at the time.



According to Engie, this transaction marks a major milestone in its ambition to become the premier energy transition utility and will anchor its presence in the United Kingdom, which is set to become its second-largest market by business volume.



The deal is expected to have an immediate positive impact on earnings and be accretive from the first full year following completion, while maintaining credit rating commitments and supporting the group's dividend policy.