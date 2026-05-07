In a context where the market had already priced in part of the group's operational improvement, the decision to maintain full-year guidance seems to have overshadowed the quality of the reported figures. Expedia continues to target annual revenue between $15.6bn  and $16bn, along with gross bookings growth of 6% to 8%.

On the operational front, gross bookings increased by 13% to $35.5bn, driven by continued momentum in the B2B segment, which includes travel services provided to partners such as agencies, banks, or third-party platforms. This business unit recorded a 22% increase in bookings, while the consumer division grew more moderately (+10%).

The primary point of concern stems from room nights booked, which rose by 6%, compared to 9% in the previous quarter. A portion of the growth is therefore reliant on the increase in the average daily rate, up 7%, rather than on volumes. The market will now be watching to see if Expedia can convert this strong start to the year into a guidance upgrade, particularly as the summer season approaches.