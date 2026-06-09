Understanding the major stock exchanges provides a better grasp of where securities are traded, in which currency, with which liquidity level, as well as during which trading hours. It is also a way to interpret global economic balances, such as the Nasdaq for technology or Hong Kong for access to China.

Before discussing the NYSE or the Tokyo Stock Exchange, one must understand what a stock exchange actually is.

A stock exchange is an organized market where equities, bonds, ETFs, or other financial securities are traded. Its role is to provide listed companies with access to investors, and to enable investors to easily buy or sell their securities.

Historically, major stock exchanges were associated with physical buildings: the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, the Paris Bourse, the City of London, or the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Trading was conducted via "open outcry" between brokers present on-site.

Today, the bulk of transactions are carried out electronically. In Paris, for example, the historic Bourse building still exists, but equity trading no longer takes place there like it once did. The primary market operator is now Euronext Paris, part of the Euronext Group. Similarly, when people speak of Wall Street, they are referring to the American financial industry as a whole, even though securities may be listed on the NYSE, the Nasdaq, traded on other platforms, or negotiated over-the-counter (OTC).

In other words, a stock exchange is no longer just a physical location. It is primarily a market infrastructure, with rules, electronic platforms, operators, and institutions that organize trading, monitor liquidity, and ensure transparency.

There are more than 60 stock exchanges worldwide. Not all are equal in size and influence. Some dominate by market capitalization, others by trading volume or their regional role.

In this article, the ranking focuses on equity markets and is based on cumulative market capitalization by country.

Cumulative weight of companies listed on the stock exchange in a given country. With the rise of AI, certain Asian markets have surged in the hierarchy (Source: Zonebourse as of 06/04/2026)

The overwhelming dominance of the United States

With over 83 trillion dollars in cumulative capitalization, the United States largely dominates global equity markets. They alone represent 49.2% of the total weight, nearly half of the world's market capitalization.

The American market, called Wall Street, rests primarily on two giants: the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq. The NYSE is the historic American exchange. It is associated with large established companies, banks, industrial groups, energy and consumer goods.

The Nasdaq embodies technology and growth. Created in 1971, it was the first major fully electronic market. Today, it is associated with tech giants, biotech, and innovation, featuring companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Nvidia.

American dominance is explained by market depth, liquidity, the role of the dollar, and the weight of technology giants. The United States not only has many listed companies (11,274) but, more importantly, very large ones, with an average capitalization of $7bn per company.

Mainland China, the other stockmarket giant

China holds the second spot in the ranking with 15 trillion dollars in cumulative capitalization (excluding Hong Kong, which we will return to). It is far behind the United States, however, with its capitalization being less than 20% of the American market.

The Chinese market relies mainly on two major hubs: Shanghai (SSE) and Shenzhen (SZSE).

Shanghai is more closely associated with large Chinese groups, often financial, industrial, or state-owned. The exchange is distinguished by its A-shares, quoted in yuan, and its B-shares, quoted in foreign currencies, reflecting the gradual opening of the Chinese market to international investors.

Shenzhen is more focused on innovative high-growth companies and SMEs. Its ChiNext market is comparable to a Chinese Nasdaq, as it hosts technological and higher-risk companies.

Even if China's overall weight is substantial, its domestic markets are much harder to access than American or other Western markets. It is therefore difficult to compare Mainland China's $15 trillion with the UK's $4.26 trillion, for example.

Japan, the third pillar

Japan ranks third with $8.52 trillion in cumulative market capitalization. Its main financial center is the Japan Exchange Group (JPX), which operates the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the largest in the country.

Long associated with the bursting of the 1980s bubble, the Japanese market nevertheless remains a pillar of global equity markets. Toyota, Sony, Nintendo, Fast Retailing, and Mitsubishi UFJ illustrate the country's industrial, technological and financial weight.

Asia beyond China and Japan

Several Asian markets hold significant positions in the ranking. Hong Kong (4th globally) weighs $7.31 trillion, Taiwan (5th) $5.24 trillion, South Korea (6th) $5.02 trillion, and India (7th) $4.90 trillion.

Hong Kong (with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange) serves as a bridge between Chinese companies and international capital, notably through the Stock Connect programs with Shanghai and Shenzhen. It remains a major gateway to China for foreign investors.

The Taiwan Stock Exchange owes a large part of its weight to the semiconductor industry.

South Korea (with the KRX) relies on large industrial and technological conglomerates.

Primarily represented by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), the Indian stock market is distinguished by the number of listed companies: 5,649 firms, which is more than China.

Europe

The United Kingdom, in 8th position, represents approximately $4.26 trillion. France ranks 10th with $3.53 trillion, ahead of Germany, 11th with $3.05 trillion.

The London Stock Exchange (LSE) is an historic financial center dating back to 1698. It was long the world's leading exchange before being dethroned by New York at the end of the First World War. Today, London still maintains a significant international role, particularly in finance, commodities and major global groups.

France relies mainly on the Paris Bourse, which is part of the Euronext Group, one of the leading market operators in Europe. The group also operates regulated markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan and Oslo. In Paris, one finds the major CAC 40 groups, such as LVMH, TotalEnergies, Sanofi and Schneider Electric.

Germany, meanwhile, relies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, operated by Deutsche Börse. It reflects the country's industrial and technological weight, with groups like SAP, Siemens, Allianz and Deutsche Telekom.

What this ranking reveals

Beyond measuring the size of financial markets, this ranking tells the story of global economic power dynamics.

For an investor, this geography matters. Buying an American, Japanese, Chinese or European security is not quite the same thing. Currencies, liquidity, and dominant sectors vary from one exchange to another.

In the stock market, the place of listing is never entirely incidental. It says something about the company, its domestic market, and the investors it seeks to attract.