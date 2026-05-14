One of the cornerstones of financial capitalism rests on a rather cruel rule: the less money you have, the more it costs you. In reality, lending is not restricted solely to the wealthy, but loans granted to the rich come with far more advantageous terms. Let us examine why.

The simplest entry point is through individuals. A household with no assets, little savings, unstable income, or a fragile banking history will pay more for credit. Conversely, a wealthy household borrows under better conditions, not because they are more deserving, but because they possess what lenders want to see: collateral, assets, time, and bargaining power.



This logic does not stop at individuals. It operates in much the same way for corporations. Everything is a matter of risk perception. This point deserves serious consideration, as it is often misunderstood. The cost of debt does not truly depend on the size of the borrower. It depends on the probability of repayment. A family-owned mid-cap with low leverage, steady margins, and a transparent balance sheet can secure financing on very decent terms. In contrast, a large listed group losing momentum, with eroding cash flow and a challenged business model, can see its financing costs skyrocket. Markets do not look at revenue, but at the capacity to honor a maturity.



The real divide lies between those who can prove their solidity in the language expected by financiers, and the rest.



Rating, or the quantification of risk



For listed companies, this language has a name: credit rating. Three main agencies (Moody's, S&P, and Fitch) provide an opinion on an issuer's ability to repay its debt. The scale ranges from AAA, reserved for the safest signatures, down to D, for confirmed default. Between the two, a critical boundary separates the investment grade category (AAA to BBB- at S&P and Fitch, Aaa to Baa3 at Moody's) from high yield, formerly known bluntly as "junk bonds."



This boundary is formidable. Above it, the issuer gains access to a vast investor base: pension funds, insurers, central banks, and money market funds, which sometimes have a statutory obligation to hold only investment-grade debt. Below it, the universe shrinks and lenders demand a premium. Moving from BBB- to BB+ changes almost nothing in the company's economic reality. However, it can add several hundred basis points to its financing cost, simply because a portion of its lenders is no longer legally allowed to hold its debt.



The bond market, or the public price of trust



A well-rated listed company can issue bonds, meaning it borrows directly from investors without going through a bank. It sets an amount, a maturity, and a coupon. The market responds. If the signature is reassuring, demand exceeds supply, the coupon drops, and the issue is oversubscribed. The company raises hundreds of millions, sometimes billions, at a rate its own bank could not offer. This is what makes the debt of solid large caps so cheap. They do not pit three banks against each other, but hundreds of global investors. The bond market is a permanent auction on the quality of the signature.



An unlisted company, or a small listed one, lacks access to this mechanism, or accesses it at a much higher cost. It depends on its bank or banks. Its negotiating margin is mechanically lower, not necessarily because it is riskier in itself, but because it has fewer alternatives. The cost of money then reflects less the actual risk than the depth of the market to which one has access.



Risk has a price, but who manufactures risk?



The classic response from banks and markets is well known: if a borrower pays more, it is because they are riskier. But this explanation describes the mechanism without questioning what these risk factors are.



A company may be risky because it operates in a highly competitive sector, missed a technological shift, suffered bad luck, or is poorly managed. It can also be risky because it is less protected: less equity, less diversification, less market access, fewer competing lenders. Its risk does not only come from within. It also stems from its position in the financial architecture.



The circle then closes quickly. A higher financing cost eats into margins. Lower margins limit investment. Less investment weakens competitiveness. Results deteriorate. The next round of financing is more expensive, and so on.



The true price of money is bargaining power



It would be simplistic to point fingers. A bank, a bond investor, or a rating agency are not charitable organizations. They lend, buy, or rate based on what they expect to recover. But that does not make the subject neutral.



If the cheapest money spontaneously flows toward already solid signatures, while the most expensive goes to those in need of oxygen, finance supports the economy by consolidating established positions. The real issue is therefore not the interest rate itself, but the bargaining power it reveals. This brings us back to our title. He who can refuse an offer negotiates. He who cannot, submits. He who has market access compares. He who depends on a single bank accepts. He who owns assets borrows against his wealth. He who does not, borrows against his future. It is inescapable.



In finance, this is called the price of risk, but it is also a power struggle: the more you need money to survive, the less likely you are to obtain it, and even less likely to negotiate its price.