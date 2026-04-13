Global markets live: Goldman Sachs, Baker Hughes, Conagra Brands, Microsoft, Lufthansa…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Goldman Sachs reports Q1 revenue of $17.23 billion, EPS of $17.55, and declares a $4.50 per share dividend.
- Baker Hughes announces the sale of its Waygate Technologies unit to Hexagon for approximately $1.45 billion in an all-cash deal.
- Conagra Brands appoints John Brase, a former J.M. Smucker executive, as its new CEO and president, effective June 1, 2026.
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OpenAI highlights a new partnership with Amazon Web Services, alleging restrictions from Microsoft in client access.
- JBS NV announces a $500 million retap of its 2037 and 2057 US notes to manage debt.
Europe:
- Volkswagen Group's first-quarter 2026 vehicle deliveries fell 4% year-over-year to 2.05 million units, driven by sharp declines in China and the U.S., while European markets showed growth.
- Lufthansa faces widespread flight cancellations across major German airports due to a 48-hour pilot strike, disrupting operations and impacting passengers.
- TotalEnergies EP Congo announces a significant hydrocarbon discovery on the Moho license off the Republic of Congo's coast, with recoverable resources near 100 million barrels and development potential leveraging existing infrastructure.
- Lafarge was found guilty by a Paris court of financing terrorism, breaching European sanctions, and was sentenced to pay a €1,125,000 fine for its Syrian subsidiary's operations during the civil war.
- Rheinmetall and Destinus are forming a joint venture, Rheinmetall Destinus Strike Systems, to mass-produce advanced cruise and ballistic missiles for NATO and international customers starting in 2026.
- Wise PLC reports a 26% rise in Q4 cross-border volumes to £49.4 billion and 24% growth in underlying income to £435.3 million, while preparing for a Nasdaq dual listing with a shift to US GAAP reporting.
- Plejd receives upgraded price targets from several analysts following a strong quarterly report, with new targets ranging from SEK 1,150 to SEK 1,300.
Rest of World:
- Meta has been ordered by the Philippine government to strengthen measures against fake news amidst rising fuel prices.
- Spyre Therapeutics reports that its drug SPY001 met primary endpoints in a Phase 2 study, showing a significant reduction in disease activity and boosting its share price.
- Fonterra confirms the implementation of a NZ$3.2 billion capital return to shareholders on 10 April.
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A2 Milk cuts its fiscal 2026 profit outlook due to supply chain issues and challenges in China, impacting infant formula sales.
- Insignia Financial shareholders approve a A$3.3 billion acquisition by CC Capital Partners with strong voting support.
- BP PLC acquires a 60% stake in three offshore Namibian exploration blocks (PEL97, PEL99, and PEL100) from Eco Atlantic for USD 2.7 million upfront, becoming the operator.
- Victory Giant Technology (Huizhou) Co Ltd launched a Hong Kong IPO to raise up to HK$17.49 billion, offering 83.3 million shares at a maximum price of HK$209.88 per share, to finance production expansion in China.
- Viva Energy faced a reassessment of its impairment testing methodology by ASIC, resulting in a total impairment charge of A$25 million.
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