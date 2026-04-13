Global markets live: Goldman Sachs, Baker Hughes, Conagra Brands, Microsoft, Lufthansa…

Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:

North America: Goldman Sachs reports Q1 revenue of $17.23 billion, EPS of $17.55, and declares a $4.50 per share dividend.

Baker Hughes announces the sale of its Waygate Technologies unit to Hexagon for approximately $1.45 billion in an all-cash deal.

Conagra Brands appoints John Brase, a former J.M. Smucker executive, as its new CEO and president, effective June 1, 2026.

OpenAI highlights a new partnership with Amazon Web Services, alleging restrictions from Microsoft in client access.

JBS NV announces a $500 million retap of its 2037 and 2057 US notes to manage debt. Europe: Volkswagen Group's first-quarter 2026 vehicle deliveries fell 4% year-over-year to 2.05 million units, driven by sharp declines in China and the U.S., while European markets showed growth.

Lufthansa faces widespread flight cancellations across major German airports due to a 48-hour pilot strike, disrupting operations and impacting passengers.

TotalEnergies EP Congo announces a significant hydrocarbon discovery on the Moho license off the Republic of Congo's coast, with recoverable resources near 100 million barrels and development potential leveraging existing infrastructure.

Lafarge was found guilty by a Paris court of financing terrorism, breaching European sanctions, and was sentenced to pay a €1,125,000 fine for its Syrian subsidiary's operations during the civil war.

Rheinmetall and Destinus are forming a joint venture, Rheinmetall Destinus Strike Systems, to mass-produce advanced cruise and ballistic missiles for NATO and international customers starting in 2026.

Wise PLC reports a 26% rise in Q4 cross-border volumes to £49.4 billion and 24% growth in underlying income to £435.3 million, while preparing for a Nasdaq dual listing with a shift to US GAAP reporting.

Plejd receives upgraded price targets from several analysts following a strong quarterly report, with new targets ranging from SEK 1,150 to SEK 1,300. Rest of World: Meta has been ordered by the Philippine government to strengthen measures against fake news amidst rising fuel prices.

Spyre Therapeutics reports that its drug SPY001 met primary endpoints in a Phase 2 study, showing a significant reduction in disease activity and boosting its share price.

Fonterra confirms the implementation of a NZ$3.2 billion capital return to shareholders on 10 April.

A2 Milk cuts its fiscal 2026 profit outlook due to supply chain issues and challenges in China, impacting infant formula sales.

Insignia Financial shareholders approve a A$3.3 billion acquisition by CC Capital Partners with strong voting support.

BP PLC acquires a 60% stake in three offshore Namibian exploration blocks (PEL97, PEL99, and PEL100) from Eco Atlantic for USD 2.7 million upfront, becoming the operator.

Victory Giant Technology (Huizhou) Co Ltd launched a Hong Kong IPO to raise up to HK$17.49 billion, offering 83.3 million shares at a maximum price of HK$209.88 per share, to finance production expansion in China.

Viva Energy faced a reassessment of its impairment testing methodology by ASIC, resulting in a total impairment charge of A$25 million.