Global markets live: Microsoft, Alphabet, Boeing, Visa, LVMH…
Every day, the MarketScreener team selects the most important news about listed companies worldwide. Here's a short summary for your convenience:
North America:
- Microsoft expands its board to 13 members by appointing Carmine Di Sibio.
- Alphabet issues yen-denominated bonds worth $3.6 billion, marking the largest such issuance by a foreign company.
- Boeing may secure a significant contract as China considers ordering up to 750 aircraft with GE engines.
- Visa was discussed by Trump in talks with China, urging greater access for the company.
- Applied Materials reports record Q2 profits and sales, raises its annual growth outlook, and forecasts Q3 revenue above estimates.
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Business Insider reduces under 5% of its global newsroom staff as part of a strategic shift.
- Cerebras Systems shares surged 89% in their Nasdaq debut, valuing the AI chipmaker at approximately $107 billion.
Europe:
- LVMH announced the sale of its fashion brand Marc Jacobs to WHP Global and G-III Apparel Group for $850 million.
- Stellantis and Dongfeng Group announce a €1 billion joint venture to produce Peugeot and Jeep electric vehicles in China starting in 2027.
- Centrica will pay £20 million into Ofgem’s redress fund after concluding an investigation into prepayment meter installations without customer consent.
- Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust reported a mid-year decline in net asset value due to stock-specific detractors.
- Nagarro reports Q1 2024 revenue of €248.1 million, a 0.5% increase, with improved margins.
- Sivers Semiconductors announces adjustments to its 2025 financial results to comply with US accounting standards.
- Salvatore Ferragamo reported a 1.2% revenue decline in Q1 2026 at constant exchange rates.
Rest of World:
- Samsung Electronics faces an impending 18-day strike as labor union negotiations stall.
- Singapore Airlines reports a 7.0% increase in April 2026 group passenger traffic and a 3.7% rise in cargo loads.
- Indian Oil Corp announces a long-term LPG supply deal with UAE's ADNOC and launches hydrogen-powered shuttle bus services.
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reports a record annual net profit of ¥2.427 trillion, a 30% increase.
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