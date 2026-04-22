GTT announced that its first-quarter revenue reached 192.5 million euros (consensus: 190 million euros), up 1% compared to the same period last year.
In detail, performance remains mixed across segments. The GTT Energy division, which accounts for the bulk of revenue, reported sales of 178.1 million euros, down 3.6%. This was penalized by a lower number of vessels under construction, despite a sharp increase in activity for containment systems destined for FSRU (+211.8%) and FLNG (+41.7%) floating units.
Meanwhile, the GTT Marine division recorded a marked progression in activity, with revenue of 14.4 million euros compared to 4.7 million euros a year earlier (+207%), driven notably by the contribution from Danelec. Its share of total revenue has now reached 7%, up from 2% a year ago.
Middle East conflict has no impact on operations
On the commercial front, the quarter was characterized by strong momentum with 32 orders recorded, compared to 16 a year earlier. "This constitutes our second-best commercial performance ever reported for a first quarter," emphasized CEO François Michel, further noting that the Group's performance is in line with the targets announced for 2026.
GTT indeed reports that the conflict in the Middle East has, at this stage, no direct impact on its business or construction schedules.
For 2026, GTT is targeting revenue between 740 million euros and 780 million euros (consensus stands at 768 million euros) and EBITDA between 490 million euros and 530 million euros (consensus: 520 million euros), subject to the absence of significant order deferrals or cancellations.
Modest but reassuring orders
As a reminder, GTT announced earlier this week that it had received an order from the Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard for the tank design of two new LNG carriers on behalf of the shipowner Celsius Tankers.
"Modest in absolute value, this order is nonetheless important for short-term sentiment: it increases GTT's order book and maintains visible order flow at a time when the market is closely monitoring new order figures," noted Frédéric Lorec, the analyst covering the stock at AlphaValue.
GTT shares rose 1.7% today in Paris and have posted a gain of nearly 28% since the beginning of the year.
Gaztransport & Technigaz is the world's leader in designing cryogenic membrane containment systems used for the marine transport and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) storage. Net sales in 2024 break down by source of income as follows:
- collection of fees (94.6%): income from the construction of LNG tankers (93.5% of net sales in 2024), LNG-powered ships (5.2%), floating LNG production, storage and offloading units (1%) and land-based reservoirs of LNG storage (0.3%) ;
- sales of services (3.6%): engineering, consulting, training, assistance to the maintenance and technical studies implementation services;
- sales of hydrogen (1.84%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.