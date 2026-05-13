The price shock triggered by the war in Iran has chilled the mood on Wall Street, where investors used the occasion to take profits on their semiconductor favourites. Attention will now gradually turn to Beijing, where that celebrated double act, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, will begin discussing the future of the world tomorrow.

The tone shifted on Wall Street yesterday after April inflation came in higher than expected. In market-narrative terms, the figure matters because it turns fears into hard evidence. In recent months, dire warnings about the impact of tariffs had not really materialised, fostering scepticism towards economists, who are always quick to assume the worst. In other words, most investors felt they could safely ignore these signals, seeing them largely as fodder for column inches.

But annual inflation has risen from 2.4% in January to 3.8% in April. Even stripping out the impact of the surge in oil prices, core inflation has reached 2.8%, up from 2.5% in January. That level is becoming a serious concern for the Fed, whose room for manoeuvre is shrinking should it need to support the US economy. Without going so far as to expect a rate rise in the coming months, investors can at the very least bank on an extended hold, a message the bond market has clearly taken on board.

While the economic cost remains uncertain, the political price is already steep for Donald Trump, as we often discuss in this column. The White House has less than six months to persuade Americans to reassess the President's economic record before the midterm elections. That matters because a number of decisions by the US administration may be driven by short-term political imperatives, with inevitable consequences for financial markets. Kevin Warsh, whose appointment as Fed chair has just been confirmed by the Senate, will have his hands full from his first monetary policy meeting in the role, scheduled for 16 and 17 June.

The inflation release pushed Wall Street lower yesterday, although the indices trimmed their losses into the close. The Dow Jones even finished in positive territory, helped by its old-economy stalwarts. Healthcare, one of the biggest laggards on the stock market in early 2026, was a standout performer. The sector was lifted by the removal of FDA commissioner Marty Makary, whose controversial decisions had angered pharmaceutical companies and some sections of the public. Wall Street was reassured to see that the drug industry still has enough clout to defend its interests against politicians. At the same time, investors lightened up on their favourite trade of the year: buying anything even remotely linked to semiconductors. The Nasdaq 100 accordingly fell 0.9%, with its chip stocks down 3%.

In Europe, Switzerland was the only place to hide from the prevailing gloom. Like the Dow Jones, the SMI was able to lean on old-economy names, Novartis and Nestle, to eke out a 0.1% gain. Elsewhere, the picture was much bleaker. In Paris, the CAC 40 lost 1%, dropping back below the symbolic 8,000-point mark. Local AI names, STMicroelectronics and Schneider, fell sharply, mirroring profit-taking in the US. TotalEnergies gained 1.8%, supported by Brent crude holding at around $105 a barrel. In Germany, the DAX moved further away from 25,000 points, falling a heavy 1.6%. The German index, like its Paris counterpart, is now down 2% in 2026. Europe remains on the front line of the oil-price shock.

The daily update on Iran brings little new: the Americans and Iranians remain at odds over the terms of a lasting peace that would allow the Strait of Hormuz to reopen. In a rather ironic twist, Washington is now lobbying for a UN Security Council draft resolution to pressure Iran into restoring maritime traffic through the strait.

The Middle East will temporarily give up the geopolitical spotlight to the summit between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Beijing. According to the latest rumours, the White House intends to prioritise trade talks. But experts believe Iran will also be a sticking point between the two powers. In the UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer remains in office despite calls for him to resign from within his own party. The cost of British debt has jumped to its highest level since the end of the last century.

Across Asia-Pacific markets, there is no obvious theme. Taiwan is down 0.8% and Australia 0.5%, marking a fourth consecutive decline in Sydney. Other markets are higher. South Korea is rebounding 2.6% after losing as much the previous day. Japan is up 0.8% and India is flat. In China, Hong Kong and Shanghai are posting modest gains. European markets are expected to open higher, while Wall Street futures are pointing up.

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