Ipsos is one of the world's leading market research companies. Net sales break down by type of customer as follows:
- consumers (49.2%): dissemination of barometric studies (to monitor changes in brand awareness and image), studies to measure the effectiveness of advertising campaigns, market studies, etc. The group also provides media research (including positioning research and audience measurement research for the press, TV, radio and Internet);
- clients and employees (20.7%): including the development of recruitment site studies, employee engagement measures, quality measurement, customer satisfaction and retention;
- physicians and patients (15.2%): development of case studies of the physician network, customer segmentation and targeting, market evaluation, sales force effectiveness, patient flow and satisfaction, etc.;
- citizens (14.9%): dissemination of studies of public opinion trends, studies of changes in lifestyles, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (45.6%), Americas (37.6%) and Asia/Pacific (16.8%).
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Investor
Investor
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Global
Global
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Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.