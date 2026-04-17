UBS reiterates its Neutral rating on the stock with an unchanged price target of 36.7 euros following the earnings release.


The analyst considers the first-quarter results disappointing despite a slight improvement in momentum.


UBS notes that order book dynamics and growth in China are improving, but Q1 sales fell short of expectations, while weakness in the U.S. market weighs on short-term visibility.


Ipsos confirmed its targets for the 2026 fiscal year. The group expects organic growth of between 2% and 3%, with an operating margin stable compared to 2025.