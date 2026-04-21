Kering appoints two new independent directors

Kering announced on Tuesday that it will propose the appointment of two independent directors to its shareholders: a former Chanel executive and the current head of the luxury hotel group Mandarin Oriental.

Sebastien Foll Published on 04/21/2026 at 07:10 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In a press release, the group explained that it plans to submit the co-optation of Marie-Hélène Chenut at its annual general meeting on May 28. A French national, Chenut held operational and strategic responsibilities at Chanel for over 35 years, notably leading the haute couture and ateliers divisions for nine years.



The nomination of French businessman Laurent Kleitman, currently CEO and board member of Mandarin Oriental, will also be proposed. Kleitman previously served as CEO of Parfums Christian Dior and as Managing Director of LVMH's beauty business in Russia.



These appointments come as Jean-Pierre Denis has resigned from his directorship after 18 years on the board, effective at the conclusion of the next general meeting.



Taking into account the expiration of the terms of Maureen Chiquet and Yonca Dervisoglu, the board of directors will now comprise 13 members, with an independence rate of 64% and a female representation of 45%. Five nationalities will be represented on the board.