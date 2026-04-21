Kering announced on Tuesday that it will propose the appointment of two independent directors to its shareholders: a former Chanel executive and the current head of the luxury hotel group Mandarin Oriental.
In a press release, the group explained that it plans to submit the co-optation of Marie-Hélène Chenut at its annual general meeting on May 28. A French national, Chenut held operational and strategic responsibilities at Chanel for over 35 years, notably leading the haute couture and ateliers divisions for nine years.
The nomination of French businessman Laurent Kleitman, currently CEO and board member of Mandarin Oriental, will also be proposed. Kleitman previously served as CEO of Parfums Christian Dior and as Managing Director of LVMH's beauty business in Russia.
These appointments come as Jean-Pierre Denis has resigned from his directorship after 18 years on the board, effective at the conclusion of the next general meeting.
Taking into account the expiration of the terms of Maureen Chiquet and Yonca Dervisoglu, the board of directors will now comprise 13 members, with an independence rate of 64% and a female representation of 45%. Five nationalities will be represented on the board.
A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté.
By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. It captures these beliefs in its signature: Empowering Imagination.
In 2025, Kering had 43,731 employees and restated revenue of EUR 14.7 billion.
At the end of 2025, the Group had a network of 1,719 stores under its own management, located primarily in Western Europe (361), Japan (225), Asia-Pacific (666) and North America (308).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (5.6%), Western Europe (24.5%), Japan (7.9%), Asia/Pacific (28.6%), North America (24.2%) and other (9.2%).
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