The Senate Banking Committee has approved the nomination of Donald Trump-backed Kevin Warsh, amid political and economic friction surrounding US monetary policy.

Kevin Warsh's nomination to lead the Federal Reserve has cleared a decisive hurdle with the approval of the Senate Banking Committee. The strictly party-line vote saw all 13 Republicans support the candidate, while 11 Democrats opposed him. This validation paves the way for a final floor vote in the Republican-controlled chamber, significantly boosting his chances of confirmation as head of the central bank.



This development comes at a time of heightened economic and political tension, as the Fed prepares to deliver a monetary policy decision that could be the last under Jerome Powell's chairmanship. The institution is maintaining a cautious stance in the face of persistent inflation, a robust labor market, and geopolitical tensions stemming from the conflict with Iran, thereby delaying any rate cuts. This strategy has fueled long-standing disagreements between Donald Trump and Jerome Powell over the direction of monetary policy.



Concurrently, a criminal investigation into Jerome Powell and the Fed regarding cost overruns related to the renovation of the institution's headquarters has exacerbated tensions. This probe, which Powell maintains is politically motivated, briefly jeopardized Kevin Warsh's nomination, notably due to reservations expressed by Senator Thom Tillis. The Justice Department's decision to drop the investigation ultimately removed this obstacle, securing the necessary support for a likely Senate confirmation.