Lagardère Publishing maintained a solid level of activity, with a 1.4% increase despite a high basis of comparison.

Lagardère Travel Retail, for its part, recorded sustained growth of 4.8%, bolstered by momentum in the North America, Europe, and Pacific regions.

Finally, Lagardère Live continued its growth trajectory with a 5.9% rise.
The group will announce its first-half 2026 results on July 28.