Lagardère posts growth in the first quarter

First-quarter 2026 revenue reached 2.04 billion euros, up 3% on a reported basis compared to the same period in 2025. On a like-for-like basis, growth stood at 3.8%, driven by all of the group's business segments.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 04/16/2026 at 12:04 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Lagardère Publishing maintained a solid level of activity, with a 1.4% increase despite a high basis of comparison.



Lagardère Travel Retail, for its part, recorded sustained growth of 4.8%, bolstered by momentum in the North America, Europe, and Pacific regions.



Finally, Lagardère Live continued its growth trajectory with a 5.9% rise.

The group will announce its first-half 2026 results on July 28.