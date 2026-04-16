First-quarter 2026 revenue reached 2.04 billion euros, up 3% on a reported basis compared to the same period in 2025. On a like-for-like basis, growth stood at 3.8%, driven by all of the group's business segments.
Lagardère S.A. is one of the world's leading companies specializing in content publishing, production, distribution and distribution whose highly performing brands generate and engage quality audiences thanks to its virtual and physical networks. Net sales down by activity as follows:
- Lagardère Travel Retail (65.6%): distribution of newspaper, communication and cultural leisure items;
- Lagardère Publishing (32.2%): publishing of books and works in the areas of general literature and education as well as illustrated and instalment publications;
- other (2.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (21.4%), the European Union (33.5%), the United Kingdom (7.3%), Europe (2.1%), the United States (23.3%), Asia and Oceania (5.2%), Africa and Latin America (2.9%), Canada (2.3%) and Middle East (2%).
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Investor
Investor
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Global
Global
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Quality
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ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
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