Donald Trump's latest China adventure began overnight with a handful of cordial remarks, but also a pointed warning from Xi Jinping on Taiwan. Financial markets, meanwhile, are hoping for a thaw in trade relations between the two countries, even if it proves to be little more than window-dressing.

Trump and Xi had already held their first exchange by this morning. The two sides traded the usual pleasantries and made a show of goodwill on economic co-operation. The Chinese president nonetheless took the opportunity to note that Taiwan remains a flashpoint that could put the two countries on a dangerous path if mishandled. Consider that a warning. Xi Jinping then met the business leaders Donald Trump had brought along for the ride, a group whose companies are worth several trillion dollars between them, including Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Apple's Tim Cook and Elon Musk of Tesla, SpaceX, X and the rest.

On the geopolitical agenda, China and the United States are expected to discuss a trade truce, AI, energy and semiconductors. Experts believe the balance of power is less favourable to Washington than it was in 2017, when Donald Trump last visited during his first term. And then there is Iran. Before the trip, the US president loudly insisted that he did not need China to bring Tehran to heel. His secretary of state, Marco Rubio, struck a different note, saying the United States was trying to persuade China to push Iran to "renounce what it is currently doing and what it is trying to do in the Persian Gulf". As for the two presidents' schedule, while their delegations thrash out the technical details, it includes a visit to the Temple of Heaven and a state banquet on Thursday, followed by tea and lunch on Friday.

However much it may deny it, the White House is dragging a huge ball and chain in the form of the fallout from the war in Iran. The April inflation figures, released on Tuesday, caused concern. The producer-price data published yesterday were worse still: a 6% year-on-year increase, the highest since 2022 and far above what had been feared. The common denominator is energy prices. For now, the hit has not been passed on in full to US consumers: the data suggest companies have so far chosen to absorb part of the shock rather than pass it on entirely to their customers. But that cannot last indefinitely, which brings the issue back to timing. If a resolution to the crisis allows oil prices to fall back, the economic damage should be limited. Otherwise, the Fed will face a serious headache, forced to raise rates to curb inflation just when the economy needs support.

Market anxiety over inflation came to the fore yesterday during the US Treasury's sale of 30-year bonds. Investors demanded a yield of 5.05% to take down the debt, the highest level since 2007. But the inflationary surge is not confined to the United States: Japan has also had to borrow at record-high rates.

Trading is likely to be subdued across several European markets today, with many participants away. In the United States, macroeconomic data are now back in the spotlight, owing to the turmoil described above and the end of the first-quarter earnings season. This afternoon, attention will turn to weekly jobless claims, retail sales, import and export prices, and business inventories. Equity indices are still being pulled higher by semiconductor stocks, which have partly made up for Tuesday's wobble. Even Europe has rediscovered enthusiasm for its handful of sector champions, with STMicroelectronics and Infineon both gaining close to 10%.

In Asia-Pacific, the MSCI AC Asia Pacific index was trading close to flat this morning. South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan edged higher, while Japan and Australia fell. There is not much to read into the session, except that Trump and Xi's first joint appearance did not trigger any notable market reaction. European futures are pointing higher.

Today's economic highlights:

Today's agenda includes: in the United Kingdom, data on GDP growth, non-EU goods trade balance, industrial production, and business investment; In the Euro Area, ECB President Lagarde's speech; In the United States, initial jobless claims, retail sales, import and export prices, business inventories, followed by speeches from several Fed members. See the full calendar here.

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