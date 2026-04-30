LDLC: Solid annual growth despite sharp fourth-quarter downturn

The high-tech specialist reported revenue of 554.1 million euros for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, up 3.7% on a reported basis and 3.3% on a like-for-like basis.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 04/30/2026 at 12:12 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Following sustained growth of 8.8% over the first nine months, business momentum stalled in the fourth quarter. Revenue for the period came in at 122.8 million euros, down 11%. This reversal was primarily driven by the absence of new graphics card launches from Nvidia, which weighed on the B2C segment, affecting both standalone card sales and assembled PC systems. Rising prices for certain components may have also led to deferred purchases, impacting volumes without significantly weighing on overall revenue.



Against this backdrop, other business lines and Rue du Commerce continued to grow, confirming a generally solid underlying trend.



The group's total business volume reached 601.1 million euros for the year, an increase of 6.2%. Rue du Commerce stood out with a business volume of 32.3 million euros, driven by the success of its marketplace, where activity surged by 116% over the full year and by 170% in the fourth quarter.



Regarding the outlook, the group expects a gross margin for the 2025-2026 fiscal year exceeding 24%, well above its normative range of 21-22%, and EBITDA of over 23 million euros. This represents an EBITDA margin of at least 4.1%, compared to 0.5% a year earlier.



These results illustrate the resilience of the group's business model and its ability to rebound and seize opportunities.



LDLC also expressed confidence in a medium-term revenue recovery, supported by upcoming product launches from Nvidia and the rise of artificial intelligence, which is expected to stimulate equipment replacement cycles for both corporate and individual customers.



The group will release its 2025-2026 annual results on June 11.