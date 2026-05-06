Makita Corporation's share price surge and revenue growth tell a flattering story, until you carve out the yen tailwind. Management is now betting on Japan's infrastructure wave and its cordless ecosystem to prove this isn't just a currency-powered sugar rush masking shrinking volumes underneath.

Japan's 20 trillion Japanese yen National Resilience Infrastructure Plan is effectively a five-year construction order stamped by Tokyo, and every power tool company in the supply chain just got a guaranteed demand floor.

The government approved a record JPY 122.3tn budget for FY 26, a 6.2% jump y/y and the largest in the country's history. Within that, the directive to spend over JPY 20tn on disaster-resilient infrastructure between FY 26 and FY 30, locks in multi-year demand for everything from excavators to impact wrenches.

More importantly, Mordor Intelligence, a market research and intelligence firm, projects Japan's construction sector to swell to JPY 709bn by FY 31, growing at a CAGR of 5.1%, fueled by semiconductors, energy-efficient retrofits, and resilience projects.

For Makita, Japan's dominant power-tool manufacturer exporting cordless drills, impact drivers, and outdoor power equipment to over 50 countries, this infrastructure mandate is a structural tailwind baked into the next half-decade of order books.

Yen masks slump

Makita raked in JPY 777.6bn in revenue for FY 26, a 3.2% y/y hike from JPY 753.1bn the prior year.

But look deeper and the headline growth looks increasingly hollow. Strip out the yen's 3.7% depreciation (which translated to JPY 23.3bn in gains) and consolidated revenue crawled up just 0.2% in local-currency terms. In addition, unit sales fell 2.7% to 29.8 million from 30.6 million units in the prior period. That's a company selling fewer tools at higher prices to a shrinking buyer pool, dressed up by a cooperative currency.

Operating profit declined 2.2% y/y to JPY 104.7bn from JPY 107bn, revealing margin pressure despite top-line growth. The operating margin compression from 14.2% to 13.5% signaled that rising costs, particularly selling, general, and administrative expenses which jumped from JPY 164.4bn to JPY 179.3bn (+9.1% y/y), are outpacing the company's ability to drive efficiencies.

The company's profit attributable to owners remained essentially flat at JPY 79.4bn, up just 0.1% y/y, suggesting operational challenges offsetting revenue gains.

Whether Makita can convert its FY 27 guidance of JPY 820bn in revenue (+5.5% y/y) into real volume growth, not just yen arithmetic, will be the test that separates a genuine recovery from a currency illusion.

Valuation losing charge

At JPY 5,741, Makita has sprinted 34.4% over the past 12 months, yet still sits 6.3% below its 52-week peak of JPY 6,130. The rally has been impressive, but the stock's inability to hold its high suggests the market isn't fully convinced the earnings story has legs beyond the yen tailwind.

The forward P/E stands at 18.5x based on FY 27 estimated earnings, a mild discount to its three-year historical average of 20x. That 1.5-turn gap hints the market is giving partial credit for the margin recovery but withholding full marks until volume growth returns in hard currency terms.

Despite carrying a JPY 1.5tn (USD 9.4bn) market cap, the stock's re-rating potential looks modest from here.

Nine out of thirteen analysts vote "Buy" against four "Holds", pinning an average target of JPY 6,179.3, implying just 7.6% upside from current levels. A 7.6% upside, even with most analysts saying “Buy,” is barely enthusiastic.

In other words, the quick gains from the stock being revalued are already behind us. From here, analysts are really saying investors may likely earn an average market return while they wait for higher volumes to justify gains that the weaker yen already delivered upfront.

Running on fumes?

Makita's growth engine is running on currency, not combustion. The yen's depreciation gifted the company a flattering translation boost, take that out and revenue barely moved. The moment the yen strengthens, the entire top-line narrative evaporates, and management is left holding a business that actually shrank in volume terms.

Then there's the cost creep, expenses ballooning faster than revenue while margins compress. From here, returns depend less on Tokyo's construction mandate and more on whether Makita can sell more tools, not just pricier ones, to buyers who are currently walking away.