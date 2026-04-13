Jacqueline Himsworth was a long-standing shareholder and director of the company, playing a key role in transforming the family business into a global industry leader. In 2017, she assumed the chairmanship of the Manitou Group Board of Directors. In this role, she embodied a balanced approach to governance, ensuring the preservation of the company's DNA by combining technological innovation with a human touch. Guided by a long-term vision, she drove the transformations necessary for the group's resilience and sustainability. As a forward-thinking leader, she worked to foster the emergence of the next generation within the Board of Directors to prepare for the future, thereby ensuring the continuity of the family legacy and the group's strategic stability.
The Board of Directors will convene in the coming days to implement measures ensuring governance continuity, in keeping with the spirit of stability and transmission championed by Jacqueline Himsworth.
Manitou Group specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of handling, lifting and earthmoving equipment for the construction (63% of net sales), agriculture (26%) and industry (11%) markets. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- handling and lifting equipment (84.6%): rough-terrain handling equipment (fixed and rotating telehandlers, rough-terrain forklifts and on-board trucks), aerial work platforms, industrial and semi-industrial forklifts, truck-mounted forklifts, rough-terrain forklift trucks, warehousing equipment, skid-steers and track loaders, articulated loaders and backhoe loaders;
- services (15.4%): sale of spare parts and accessories, provision of financing solutions, fleet management, provision of connected machines, extended warranties and maintenance contracts, training services and sale of second-hand equipment.
At the end of 2024, the group had 10 manufacturing sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Southern Europe (35.4%), Northern Europe (33.7%), Americas (21.3%) and Asia/Pacific/Africa/Middle East (9.6%).
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