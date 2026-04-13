Manitou announces the passing of Jacqueline Himsworth

The specialist in handling, aerial work platforms, and earthmoving equipment has announced the death of the Chairwoman of its Board of Directors.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 04/13/2026 at 01:49 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Jacqueline Himsworth was a long-standing shareholder and director of the company, playing a key role in transforming the family business into a global industry leader. In 2017, she assumed the chairmanship of the Manitou Group Board of Directors. In this role, she embodied a balanced approach to governance, ensuring the preservation of the company's DNA by combining technological innovation with a human touch. Guided by a long-term vision, she drove the transformations necessary for the group's resilience and sustainability. As a forward-thinking leader, she worked to foster the emergence of the next generation within the Board of Directors to prepare for the future, thereby ensuring the continuity of the family legacy and the group's strategic stability.



The Board of Directors will convene in the coming days to implement measures ensuring governance continuity, in keeping with the spirit of stability and transmission championed by Jacqueline Himsworth.