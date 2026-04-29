Manitou posts a strong start to the year

The forklift specialist (+0.24%) reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of EUR 648 million, up 8% year-on-year and 10.2% on a like-for-like basis, confirming solid commercial momentum at the beginning of the fiscal year.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 04/29/2026 at 04:40 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

'This reflects strong momentum in European markets (+13%), particularly for telehandlers and rental companies. Conversely, the North American and LATAM regions are under pressure (-14% and -13% respectively)', notes Oddo BHF, which maintains an outperform rating on the stock.



The broker added: 'The balance sheet is healthy, profits are comfortable, and the group is in a market-share-gain dynamic'.



During the period, machine order intake also rose, reaching EUR 631 million compared to EUR 574 million a year earlier, representing a 9.9% increase.



On the back of this strong start to the year, the group now anticipates revenue growth of approximately 5% for the full 2026 fiscal year.



Manitou also forecasts recurring operating income of around 5% of revenue, reflecting an expected profitability that remains broadly stable.